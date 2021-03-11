Indus Towers observes Safety Week across its 22 circles in India

New Delhi, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Focussing on road safety, partnering with Traffic Police departments across multiple districts creating awareness, distributing safety kits, facilitating vehicle inspection and undertaking Defensive Driver Training, Indus Towers Limited observed the 50th National Safety Week from 04 to 10 March 2021 at all its 22 circles. The observance of the week included a host of high impact programs such as partnering with traffic police departments in many districts and cities across North, South, East and West regions..

Together with the traffic police personnel, Indus Towers conducted lectures on road safety addressing general public in these circles. Inspection of vehicles were also undertaken at various clusters and zonal locations. Indus also organized road safety training, particularly Defensive Driver Training (DDT) for its Field Team in all the circles. Road safety kits consisting of helmets and reflective stickers were distributed in a number of circles to enable people to be safe on the roads.

Dr Raju Kalra, National Head- Environment Safety Health (ESH), Indus Towers Limited said, "Safety is embedded in Indus' value system and is of utmost priority. Indus Towers is appreciative of the traffic police departments across States who went beyond the call of duty to join hands with our employees and connect with the public to raise awareness about road safety. We are proud of our employees across India who have successfully organised various activities as we observed the safety week."

"Due to the impact of COVID-19, there is a shift in the definition of employee safety. At Indus, we have equipped our field personnel with the requisite safety gears so that they can enable seamless, 24x7 connectivity for the customer. Even during the lock down, when India was reliant on being connected, our teams on the field have ensured continuous functioning of the telecom towers. The COVID-19 situation also underscored that mobile towers are good when it comes to Working from Home, online business continuity, digital payments and online education," he added.

