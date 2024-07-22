IndusInd Bank collaborates with Inspire Institute of Sport to launch 'Wrestle for Glory'

Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative to empower over 50 talented Female Wrestlers at the Inspire Institute of Sport's Vijayanagar facility

MUMBAI, India, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IndusInd Bank has announced the launch of 'Wrestle for Glory' program, a CSR initiative of the Bank, continuing the longstanding collaboration with the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), a high performance Olympic training facility headquartered in Vijayanagar, Bellary. This program aims to empower 50 talented female wrestling athletes from across the country and provide them with coaching at the esteemed IIS facility on fully-funded scholarships.

Through its CSR initiatives focused on sports programs, the Bank prioritizes both inclusivity and sporting excellence and emphasizes the participation of individuals from diverse backgrounds, including different genders, persons with disabilities, and underprivileged communities. Under the 'Wrestle for Glory' CSR program, female wrestlers will benefit with access to top-tier training facilities, expert coaching, comprehensive sports science resources, cutting-edge equipment, nutritional support, educational assistance, and a supportive ecosystem essential for nurturing their potential and propelling them towards success on the global stage.

Mr. Sanjeev Anand, Head – Corporate, Commercial and Rural Banking, and In-Charge of 'IndusInd For Sports', IndusInd Bank, said, "We are delighted to launch 'Wrestle for Glory' with Inspire Institute of Sport, which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to drive diversity and inclusivity in Indian sports, thereby empowering the athletes. The Bank's focus extends beyond promoting talent; it also strives to foster a sense of national pride through its sporting achievements. We believe that by providing these athletes with the necessary support and resources, we can help unlock their full potential and pave the path for a brighter, more inclusive future in Indian sports. Together, we strive to create a platform where dreams are realized, boundaries are surpassed, and excellence knows no limits."

Rushdee Warley, CEO, Inspire Institute of Sport, said, "We are happy to extend our association with IndusInd Bank for Inspire Institute of Sport's Girls' Wrestling Programme, which has witnessed tremendous growth over the last few years. We are certain that with IndusInd Bank's support, we will raise the bar even higher and give our young athletes an even better chance of excelling at the global stage."

The 'Wrestle for Glory' program has been launched as a part of the 'IndusInd For Sports' initiative, a non-banking sports vertical of the Bank, established in 2016. 'IndusInd For Sports' drives on the philosophy of diversity, differentiation and domination through its initiatives that aim at exciting, educating and engaging the stakeholders using sports. IndusInd Bank aims to broaden the program's impact by extending support to aspiring female wrestlers in the forthcoming years to realize their Olympic dream.

About IndusInd Bank:

IndusInd Bank Limited commenced its operations in 1994 catering to the needs of consumer and corporate customers. Since its inception, the Bank has redefined the banking experience for its customers including various government entities, PSUs, retail and large corporations. As on March 31, 2024, IndusInd Bank has a customer base of approx.39 million, with 2984 Branches/Banking Outlets and 2956 ATMs spread across geographical locations of the country and covering 157000 villages. The Bank has representative offices in London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Bank believes in driving its business through technology that supports multi-channel delivery capabilities. It enjoys clearing bank status for both major stock exchanges BSE and NSE and settlement bank status for NCDEX. It is also an empanelled banker for MCX.

