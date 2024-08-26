IndusInd Bank to empower Indian Para-athletes for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games as Official Banking Partner to Paralympic Committee of India

The Bank celebrates the resilience and achievements of Indian Para-Athletes with the digital campaign #HarKadamJeetKa

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IndusInd Bank is proud to announce its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as the Official Banking Partner. This partnership underlines the Bank's commitment to elevate the Indian para-athletes, reinforcing its belief in the inclusive and transformational power of sports through its sports vertical, 'IndusInd For Sports'. Since 2016, IndusInd Bank has been using sports as a vehicle for change to drive inclusion and sustainability through various sports-related initiatives.

PCI and IndusInd Bank are committed to improving para-sports and supporting the Paralympic movement in India. PCI and Bank's goal is to help athletes with disabilities reach their full potential by upgrading facilities, providing better resources, and creating an inclusive environment that recognizes their achievements. PCI aims to work with different partners to keep the inspiring spirit of the Paralympic Games alive and advance para-sports throughout the country.

This year, with Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, IndusInd Bank has come up with an all new campaign, '#HarKadamJeetKa' at the forefront, to emphasize on the fact that the Bank has been the pioneer in supporting Indian para-athletes and has been supportive in every step of their journey so far. The Bank is dedicated to encouraging diverse participation and supporting talented athletes from all backgrounds. This commitment not only promotes individual talent but also fosters a sense of national pride through sporting achievements, aiming to spotlight the journeys of para-athletes and inspire widespread support for their success.

Mr. Sanjeev Anand, Head - Corporate, Commercial & Rural Banking and Mentor of IndusInd For Sports, IndusInd Bank, said, "At IndusInd Bank, we are honored to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India as their Official Banking Partner for the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. It is a matter of great pride to support our Para-Champions who will represent India at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Our new campaign, '#HarKadamJeetKa,' celebrates their remarkable spirit and achievements and highlights the fact that IndusInd Bank has supported them in every step of their journey. We hope this initiative will inspire and elevate the profile of para-sports, fostering greater recognition and support for their extraordinary achievements."

Shri Devendra Jhajharia, Padma Bhushan awardee and President, Paralympic Committee of India, said, "We are thrilled to announce IndusInd Bank as the official banking partner of the Paralympic Committee of India for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. This partnership, under the inspiring campaign #HarKadamJeetKa, represents more than just financial support; it embodies a shared vision of perseverance, excellence, and triumph. With 84 athletes in our contingent, the largest ever from India, we are poised to make history in Paris. IndusInd Bank's commitment strengthens our resolve to support our athletes as they aim to outshine their remarkable achievements from Tokyo 2020. Together, we are ready to embark on this incredible journey, and we are confident that with every step, victory will be within reach."

India is proud to support and have its representation through these champions who will shine at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games:

PARA ATHLETES

Sr. No

Family Name of the Athlete

Given Name of the Athlete

PARA ARCHERY

1

SINGH

HARVINDER

2

KUMAR

RAKESH

3

SWAMI

SHYAM SUNDAR

4

POOIA

5

SARITA

6

DEVI

SHEETAL

PARA ATHLETICS

7

JEEVANJI

DEEPTHI

8

SUMIT

SUMIT

9

SANDEEP

SANDEEP

10

AJEET SINGH

AJEET SINGH

11

RINKU

RINKU

12

NAVDEEP

NAVDEEP

13

KATHUNIYA

YOGESH

14

DHARAMBIR

DHARAMBIR

15

NISHAD KUMAR

NISHAD KUMAR

16

THANGAVEL U

MARIYAPPAN

17

KHILARI

SACHIN SARJERAO

18

PAL

PREETHI

19

JADHAV

BHAGYASHRI MADHAVMO

20

MANU

MANU

21

KUMAR

PARVEEN

22

RAM PAL

RAM PAL

23

RONGALI

RAVI

24

SARGAR

SANDIP SANJAY

25

GURJAR

SUNDAR SINGH

26

KUMAR

SHAILESH

27

KUMAR

SHARAD

28

MOHD YASSER

MOHD YASSER

29

KUMAR

ROHIT

30

SOORMA

PRANAV

31

AMIT KUMAR

32

ARVIND

ARVIND

33

DIPESH KUMAR

DIPESH KUMAR

34

PRAVEEN KUMAR

PRAVEEN KUMAR

35

GAVIT

DILIP MAHADU

36

RANA

SOMAN

37

HOTOZHE SEMA

HOKATO

38

KASANA

SAKSHI

39

KARAMJYOTI

KAMM JYOTI

40

RAJU

RAKSHITHA

41

RAWAT

AMISHA

42

CHAUDHARY

BHAVANABEN AJABAJI

43

SIMRAN

SIMRAN

44

LAKHANI

KANCHAN

PARA BADMINTON

45

SARKAR

MANOJ

46

NITESH

KUMAR

47

NAGAR

KRISHNA

48

SOLAIMALAI

SIVARAJAN

49

YATHIRAJ

SUHAS LALINAKERE

50

KADAM

SUKANT

51

TARUN

TARUN

52

SUMATHY SIVAN

NITHYA SRE

53

MANDEEP KAUR

MANDEEP KAUR

54

JOSHI

MANASI GIRISHCHANDRA

55

KOHLI

PALAK

56

MURUGESAN

THULASIMATHI

57

RAMADASS

MANISHA

PARA CANOE

58

YADAV

PRACHI

59

KUMAR

YASH

60

OJHA

POOJA

PARA CYCLING

61

SHAIK

ARSHAD

62

GADERIYA

JYOTI

BLIND JUDO

63

PARMAR

KAPIL

64

KOKILA

KOKILA

PARA POWERLIFTING

65

PARMJEET KUMAR

PARMJEET KUMAR

66

ASHOK

ASHOK

67

KHATUN

SAKINA

68

RAJAMANI

KASTHURI

PARA ROWING

69

ANITA

70

KONGANAPA LLE

NARAYANA

SHOOTING PARA SPORT

71

BHAT

AMIR AHMAD

72

LEKHARA

AVANI

73

AGARWAL

MONA

74

SINGH

NIHA

75

NARWAL

MANISH

76

KHANDELWAL

RUDRANSH

77

BABU

SIDHARTHA

78

DEVARADDI RAMAKRISH NA

SRIHARSHA

79

UNHALKAR

SWAROOP MAHAVIR

80

FRANCIS

RUBINA

PARA SWIMMING

81

JADHAV

SUYASH NARAYAN

PARA TABLE TENNIS

82

PATEL

SONALBEN

83

PATEL

BHAVINABEN

PARA TAEKWONDO

84

ARUNA

About IndusInd Bank:

IndusInd Bank Limited has been redefining banking for the past 30 years and has been a force for progression and innovation, offering an elevated banking experience for its diverse range of stakeholders, including government entities, PSUs, retail customers, and large corporations. The Bank's product offerings include microfinance, personal loans, debit/credit cards, SME loans, advanced digital banking facilities, affluent and NRI banking services, vehicle financing, and innovative ESG-linked financial products. The Bank also caters to the growing Indian diaspora with representative offices in London, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. As of June 30, 2024, IndusInd Bank serves approximately 41 million customers through 3013 branches/banking outlets and 2,988 ATMs, reaching 1.60 lacs villages across India. IndusInd Bank leverages technology through its 'Digital 2.0' strategy, ensuring multi-channel delivery and a robust digital infrastructure. In each of its unique offerings that include 'INDIE' – the one-stop-shop for all things digital banking and 'Indus PayWear' - first-of-its-kind payment wearable product that combines IndusInd Bank credit and debit card payments through a watch clasp, mobile sticker and ring; innovation and customer centricity remain at the core. IndusInd Bank holds clearing bank status for major stock exchanges BSE and NSE, settlement bank status for NCDEX, and is an empanelled banker for MCX.

RATINGS

Domestic Ratings:

  • CARE A1+ for Certificate of Deposits   
  • CRISIL AA + for Infrastructure Bonds program/Tier 2 Bonds 
  • CRISIL AA for Additional Tier 1 Bonds program 
  • CRISIL A1+ for certificate of deposit program / short term FD programme  
  • IND AA+ for Senior bonds program/Tier 2 Bonds by India Ratings and Research 

International Rating:

  • Ba1 for Senior Unsecured MTN programme by Moody's Investors Service 

Visit us at www.indusind.com
Twitter: @MyIndusIndBank
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialIndusIndBankPage
Instagram: indusind_bank

About PCI:

PCI is the apex governing body working for the promotion and development of paralympic sports (Divyang Sports) in India. It is affiliated to the International Paralympic Committee (based in Bonn Germany) & recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Government of India as a National Sports Federation.

