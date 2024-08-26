IndusInd Bank to empower Indian Para-athletes for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games as Official Banking Partner to Paralympic Committee of India

The Bank celebrates the resilience and achievements of Indian Para-Athletes with the digital campaign #HarKadamJeetKa

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IndusInd Bank is proud to announce its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as the Official Banking Partner. This partnership underlines the Bank's commitment to elevate the Indian para-athletes, reinforcing its belief in the inclusive and transformational power of sports through its sports vertical, 'IndusInd For Sports'. Since 2016, IndusInd Bank has been using sports as a vehicle for change to drive inclusion and sustainability through various sports-related initiatives.

PCI and IndusInd Bank are committed to improving para-sports and supporting the Paralympic movement in India. PCI and Bank's goal is to help athletes with disabilities reach their full potential by upgrading facilities, providing better resources, and creating an inclusive environment that recognizes their achievements. PCI aims to work with different partners to keep the inspiring spirit of the Paralympic Games alive and advance para-sports throughout the country.

This year, with Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, IndusInd Bank has come up with an all new campaign, '#HarKadamJeetKa' at the forefront, to emphasize on the fact that the Bank has been the pioneer in supporting Indian para-athletes and has been supportive in every step of their journey so far. The Bank is dedicated to encouraging diverse participation and supporting talented athletes from all backgrounds. This commitment not only promotes individual talent but also fosters a sense of national pride through sporting achievements, aiming to spotlight the journeys of para-athletes and inspire widespread support for their success.

Mr. Sanjeev Anand, Head - Corporate, Commercial & Rural Banking and Mentor of IndusInd For Sports, IndusInd Bank, said, "At IndusInd Bank, we are honored to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India as their Official Banking Partner for the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. It is a matter of great pride to support our Para-Champions who will represent India at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Our new campaign, '#HarKadamJeetKa,' celebrates their remarkable spirit and achievements and highlights the fact that IndusInd Bank has supported them in every step of their journey. We hope this initiative will inspire and elevate the profile of para-sports, fostering greater recognition and support for their extraordinary achievements."

Shri Devendra Jhajharia, Padma Bhushan awardee and President, Paralympic Committee of India, said, "We are thrilled to announce IndusInd Bank as the official banking partner of the Paralympic Committee of India for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. This partnership, under the inspiring campaign #HarKadamJeetKa, represents more than just financial support; it embodies a shared vision of perseverance, excellence, and triumph. With 84 athletes in our contingent, the largest ever from India, we are poised to make history in Paris. IndusInd Bank's commitment strengthens our resolve to support our athletes as they aim to outshine their remarkable achievements from Tokyo 2020. Together, we are ready to embark on this incredible journey, and we are confident that with every step, victory will be within reach."

India is proud to support and have its representation through these champions who will shine at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games:

PARA ATHLETES Sr. No Family Name of the Athlete Given Name of the Athlete PARA ARCHERY 1 SINGH HARVINDER 2 KUMAR RAKESH 3 SWAMI SHYAM SUNDAR 4

POOIA 5

SARITA 6 DEVI SHEETAL PARA ATHLETICS 7 JEEVANJI DEEPTHI 8 SUMIT SUMIT 9 SANDEEP SANDEEP 10 AJEET SINGH AJEET SINGH 11 RINKU RINKU 12 NAVDEEP NAVDEEP 13 KATHUNIYA YOGESH 14 DHARAMBIR DHARAMBIR 15 NISHAD KUMAR NISHAD KUMAR 16 THANGAVEL U MARIYAPPAN 17 KHILARI SACHIN SARJERAO 18 PAL PREETHI 19 JADHAV BHAGYASHRI MADHAVMO 20 MANU MANU 21 KUMAR PARVEEN 22 RAM PAL RAM PAL 23 RONGALI RAVI 24 SARGAR SANDIP SANJAY 25 GURJAR SUNDAR SINGH 26 KUMAR SHAILESH 27 KUMAR SHARAD 28 MOHD YASSER MOHD YASSER 29 KUMAR ROHIT 30 SOORMA PRANAV 31

AMIT KUMAR 32 ARVIND ARVIND 33 DIPESH KUMAR DIPESH KUMAR 34 PRAVEEN KUMAR PRAVEEN KUMAR 35 GAVIT DILIP MAHADU 36 RANA SOMAN 37 HOTOZHE SEMA HOKATO 38 KASANA SAKSHI 39 KARAMJYOTI KAMM JYOTI 40 RAJU RAKSHITHA 41 RAWAT AMISHA 42 CHAUDHARY BHAVANABEN AJABAJI 43 SIMRAN SIMRAN 44 LAKHANI KANCHAN PARA BADMINTON 45 SARKAR MANOJ 46 NITESH KUMAR 47 NAGAR KRISHNA 48 SOLAIMALAI SIVARAJAN 49 YATHIRAJ SUHAS LALINAKERE 50 KADAM SUKANT 51 TARUN TARUN 52 SUMATHY SIVAN NITHYA SRE 53 MANDEEP KAUR MANDEEP KAUR 54 JOSHI MANASI GIRISHCHANDRA 55 KOHLI PALAK 56 MURUGESAN THULASIMATHI 57 RAMADASS MANISHA PARA CANOE 58 YADAV PRACHI 59 KUMAR YASH 60 OJHA POOJA PARA CYCLING 61 SHAIK ARSHAD 62 GADERIYA JYOTI

BLIND JUDO

63 PARMAR KAPIL 64 KOKILA KOKILA PARA POWERLIFTING 65 PARMJEET KUMAR PARMJEET KUMAR 66 ASHOK ASHOK 67 KHATUN SAKINA 68 RAJAMANI KASTHURI PARA ROWING 69

ANITA 70 KONGANAPA LLE NARAYANA SHOOTING PARA SPORT 71 BHAT AMIR AHMAD 72 LEKHARA AVANI 73 AGARWAL MONA 74 SINGH NIHA 75 NARWAL MANISH 76 KHANDELWAL RUDRANSH 77 BABU SIDHARTHA 78 DEVARADDI RAMAKRISH NA SRIHARSHA 79 UNHALKAR SWAROOP MAHAVIR 80 FRANCIS RUBINA PARA SWIMMING 81 JADHAV SUYASH NARAYAN

PARA TABLE TENNIS 82 PATEL SONALBEN 83 PATEL BHAVINABEN PARA TAEKWONDO 84

ARUNA

About IndusInd Bank:

IndusInd Bank Limited has been redefining banking for the past 30 years and has been a force for progression and innovation, offering an elevated banking experience for its diverse range of stakeholders, including government entities, PSUs, retail customers, and large corporations. The Bank's product offerings include microfinance, personal loans, debit/credit cards, SME loans, advanced digital banking facilities, affluent and NRI banking services, vehicle financing, and innovative ESG-linked financial products. The Bank also caters to the growing Indian diaspora with representative offices in London, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. As of June 30, 2024, IndusInd Bank serves approximately 41 million customers through 3013 branches/banking outlets and 2,988 ATMs, reaching 1.60 lacs villages across India. IndusInd Bank leverages technology through its 'Digital 2.0' strategy, ensuring multi-channel delivery and a robust digital infrastructure. In each of its unique offerings that include 'INDIE' – the one-stop-shop for all things digital banking and 'Indus PayWear' - first-of-its-kind payment wearable product that combines IndusInd Bank credit and debit card payments through a watch clasp, mobile sticker and ring; innovation and customer centricity remain at the core. IndusInd Bank holds clearing bank status for major stock exchanges BSE and NSE, settlement bank status for NCDEX, and is an empanelled banker for MCX.

About PCI:

PCI is the apex governing body working for the promotion and development of paralympic sports (Divyang Sports) in India. It is affiliated to the International Paralympic Committee (based in Bonn Germany) & recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Government of India as a National Sports Federation.