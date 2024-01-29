Industry Leaders, Academicians and International Delegates Come Together at NMIMS - Discuss the Current Indian Business Environment

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS School of Business Management Mumbai hosted the Faculty Development in International Business India programme. It was a collaboration between Florida International University and BYU CIBER Grants.

An international delegation from acclaimed universities and academic partners of NMIMS SBM from the US graced the occasion with the perspective of sharing insights on how business organisations in India navigate their environments in the context of myriad challenges. The delegation led by Dr. Sumit Kundu, Professor and Eminent Scholar Chair in International Business College of Business at Florida, Florida International University, included eminent academicians and faculty members from top universities, namely, Brigham Young University, Broward College, Salt Lake Community College, Polk State College, San Diego State University (SDSU), University of Alberta, Bethune-Cookman University, Salisbury University, Webster University and the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater.

The programme saw wide-ranging discussions and deliberations on the challenges and opportunities for Indian businesses in the current business environment. It included an enlightening address from Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS University, where he delved into the history of NMIMS, touched upon the University's unique teaching pedagogies and highlighted its focus on promoting inclusivity on campus. Meanwhile, Dr Meena Galliara, Director, NMIMS Jasani Centre for Social Entrepreneurship & Sustainability Management, presented an inspiring presentation on social entrepreneurship initiatives taken by the Jasani Centre.

The programme featured a thought-provoking panel discussion on 'Business in India: A multi sectoral and thematic exploration'. The panel discussants were illustrious alumni of SBM invited by the Alumni Relations Cell at SBM. The panel included Mr. Bimal A Desai, Country Head & Director, SheepMedical; Mr. Mohan Raju, VP and Vertical Head IOT, Reliance Jio; Mr. Sachin Seth, Managing Director, EbixCash Financial Technologies; Ms. Urvashi Muni, International Business Partner- HR, Boeing, and Mr. Kedar Mehta, Head of Experience, Oglivy. The industry leaders provided their valuable insights on India's diverse consumer base, cultural differences, regulatory complexities, digitalisation and technological advancements, infrastructural challenges and the collective impact of these factors on the business environment.

In his address, Mr. Bimal A Desai highlighted the importance of the healthcare sector in the country, the rapid transformations within the pharmaceutical industry and the challenges and opportunities it poses. Speaking about the current and emerging technological advancements, Mr. Mohan Raju explained that technology was driving the current economic growth in India. He forecasted that in the near future, rapid automation and technical advances were set to dominate every industry.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sachin Seth delved deep into the Indian fintech market and spoke about how it transformed banking and finance in India. Ms Urvashi Muni, in her address, highlighted the youth dividend in India. She also spoke about the dearth of talent in the Indian job market and listed the strategies organisations could use to hire, retain and manage their talent. Lastly, Mr. Kedar Mehta spoke about the growth and transformation of the retail sector in India.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ramesh Bhat said, "At NMIMS, we have significantly updated our curriculum across programs and subject domains to address the challenges facing business organisations in the current transformational environment. This will prepare our students to face the challenges in their professional life successfully."

About NMIMS

Circa 1981, Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) established the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) to meet the burgeoning demand for Management Education across the nation. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a Deemed-to-be University under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956 and Category-I in Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018 by UGC/MHRD. With a legacy of 42 years, Narsee Nonjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has grown to be not only one of the Top 10 B-Schools in India but also emerged as a multi- disciplinary and multi-centric University with eight campuses at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. The University has seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business Management, Engineering and Technology Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding and Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition to the seventeen constituent Schools, the University also has 13 Centres of Excellence. Today, NMIMS stands as the academic hub of choice, attracting over 26,000 full-time students and employing more than 850 full-time faculty members. This vibrant academic community continues to thrive and contribute significantly to India's educational landscape

