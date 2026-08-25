Industry Leaders Call for Cooling Security to Become a National Priority as India Accelerates Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

Grundfos-led roundtable at ISHRAE CoOL Conclave 3.0 identifies district cooling as a strategic enabler of energy security, sustainable urbanization, and net-zero growth

COIMBATORE, India, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As India experiences unprecedented urban growth, rising temperatures, and increasing demand for cooling, industry leaders, policymakers, urban planners, utilities, developers, academics, and sustainability experts convened at ISHRAE CoOL Conclave 3.0 in Coimbatore to discuss one critical question: how can India secure its cooling future while continuing its path towards sustainable growth and Viksit Bharat 2047?

The answer that emerged repeatedly throughout the discussion was clear: district cooling must play a significantly larger role in India's future urban infrastructure strategy. The roundtable, hosted and moderated by Grundfos, brought together stakeholders from across the cooling ecosystem under the theme 'Accelerating Net Zero Cities of the Future: The Role of District Cooling in India'. Participants agreed that cooling can no longer be viewed simply as a building-level technology choice. It must be recognized as essential infrastructure that underpins economic productivity, public health, urban resilience, and long-term energy security.

India's cooling demand is growing rapidly, driven by economic development, urbanisation, increasing living standards, and the expansion of new cities and industrial corridors. Participants noted that cooling demand is expected to continue rising for decades, creating significant pressure on electricity infrastructure and peak power requirements. While India has made remarkable progress in expanding renewable energy capacity, particularly solar power, the discussion highlighted the growing challenge of meeting cooling demand during evening and nighttime periods when solar generation is unavailable.

A recurring theme throughout the roundtable was that energy security and cooling security are becoming inseparable national priorities. Participants emphasized that securing reliable, affordable, and sustainable cooling for homes, businesses, campuses, hospitals, commercial developments, and future cities will be essential to sustaining India's growth ambitions. The conversation positioned district cooling as one of the most effective tools available to reduce peak electricity demand while improving overall system efficiency.

Industry experts highlighted how district cooling systems can substantially improve energy efficiency by leveraging load diversity, centralized operations, optimized equipment utilization, and thermal energy storage. Participants also discussed the significant economic advantages associated with reducing electrical infrastructure requirements, lowering operating costs, decreasing maintenance burdens, and extending equipment lifecycles. Examples shared during the discussion demonstrated how well-designed district cooling systems can dramatically reduce installed cooling capacity and associated electrical infrastructure while maintaining reliable service delivery over the long term.

Beyond energy, the roundtable highlighted an equally important opportunity: the integration of cooling and water management. Participants discussed the potential for wider use of treated wastewater and recycled water in district cooling systems, reducing pressure on freshwater resources while improving overall resource efficiency. As cities confront increasing water stress alongside rising cooling demand, participants agreed that integrated planning across water, energy, and cooling infrastructure will be essential for creating sustainable urban environments.

Despite the strong technical and economic case for district cooling, participants acknowledged that adoption in India remains limited. Importantly, the discussion concluded that the barriers are no longer primarily technological. Instead, stakeholders pointed to the need for stronger policy alignment, institutional coordination, awareness, and long-term planning. Several participants observed that district cooling still lacks clear utility status and does not consistently fit within existing regulatory frameworks governing urban infrastructure development.

One of the strongest messages emerging from the roundtable was the need to consider district cooling from the earliest stages of development planning. Participants called for feasibility assessments to become a standard component of planning processes for greenfield cities, large mixed-use developments, industrial townships, campuses, and major infrastructure projects. By incorporating district cooling into master plans from the outset, cities can avoid future constraints while unlocking significant long-term economic and environmental benefits.

The discussion also identified a number of policy actions that could accelerate adoption. These included recognition of district cooling as a public utility, integration of district cooling into urban planning frameworks, provision of rights-of-way for distribution infrastructure, support for feasibility studies, clarification of tariff structures, and incentives to encourage domestic manufacturing of district cooling equipment. Participants emphasized that success would require coordinated action across national ministries, state governments, municipal authorities, utilities, developers, industry bodies, and technology providers.

Equally important was the recognition that policy alone will not be enough. Participants consistently highlighted the need for greater awareness, stronger data, and more visible success stories. Industry experts called for the creation of high-quality Indian case studies that demonstrate measurable outcomes, including energy savings, infrastructure optimization, water benefits, operational performance, and long-term economic value. Such evidence will be essential for helping policymakers, developers, consultants, investors, and consumers make informed decisions.

The roundtable further underscored the importance of collaboration. Participants noted that no single organisation can drive the transformation alone. Progress will require close cooperation among government agencies, industry associations, developers, infrastructure investors, technology providers, academia, utilities, and international organizations. Several stakeholders highlighted the need for platforms that bring the ecosystem together, facilitate knowledge sharing, support project development, and build a stronger evidence base for decision making.

Commenting on the discussion, Ronak Monga, Global Sales Development Director, District Energy, Grundfos, said "India's cooling challenge is also one of India's greatest opportunities. Throughout this discussion, what stood out was the strong alignment across stakeholders that cooling security must become a national priority. District cooling is not simply a cooling solution. It is a strategic infrastructure investment that can strengthen energy security, improve resource efficiency, support sustainable urban growth, and help India progress towards its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The solutions exist. What is needed now is greater collaboration, stronger planning, and collective action to move from isolated projects to large-scale implementation."

The roundtable concluded with a shared commitment to continue the dialogue and translate discussion into action. Participants agreed that India's district cooling journey is still in its early stages, but the foundations for growth are emerging. By combining policy support, industry collaboration, robust data, innovative business models, and long-term urban planning, district cooling can become a powerful contributor to India's sustainable development agenda and its transition towards resilient, future-ready cities.

About Grundfos India

Grundfos Pumps India Pvt. Ltd. (Grundfos India) is a 100% subsidiary of Grundfos – Denmark. A global leader in advanced pump solutions and a trendsetter in water technology, the company manufactures more than 16 million pump units annually. The company's main products include circulator pumps for heating and air-conditioning, as well as other centrifugal pumps for the industry, water supply, sewage, and dosing. The company contributes to global sustainability by pioneering technologies that improve the quality of life for people and care for the planet.

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