Industry Leaders converge at Vymo's Annual Banking Summit to outline 'Banking in 2025 & Beyond'

Nudge 2022 - Vymo's Annual Banking Summit hosts industry leaders to discuss the various challenges and possibilities in Banking.

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo, the leading Sales Engagement Platform for Financial Institutions, recently organized Nudge 2022, their annual banking conference, in Mumbai. Themed 'Banking in 2025 and Beyond', the conclave aimed at crafting a roadmap for lending, collections, microfinance, and assets businesses over the next decade.

The event hosted senior leadership from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Fullerton India, Mahindra Finance, Axis Bank, and Clix Capital, among others, for insightful sessions and conversations. With economies slowing down around the globe, the speakers discussed how banks and lending institutions could retain existing customers, innovate products and practices to serve customers better, and provide them with an unparalleled experience.

Speaking at the event, Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO, of Vymo, said, "There is unprecedented growth in the market in terms of customer demand. Over the next five years, banks must understand customers more deeply than ever and build seamless end-to-end journeys for them. It is heartening to see banks organically thinking of cloud-native solutions and choosing best-in-breed partners to foray into the future."

Vymo has partnered with India's top banks and NBFCs to provide a single platform to manage sales engagement activities. With events like Nudge 2022, Vymo aims to build and nurture a community of thought leaders invested in thinking about the next frontier of digital transformation.

Speakers at the event shared their views on consumer credit trends in India and the role Vymo plays in enabling their sales teams. They also spoke of the pivotal role of data insights and digital technology in the retail credit business, especially now with an active remote workforce.

"Vymo's Nudge is a great platform that brings together its customers and banking leaders. It dives into the various aspects of how technology is being used to strengthen and transform core business processes. We recently deployed Vymo to make day-to-day lives easier for our frontline personnel. And listening to similar success stories from others in the industry makes me more confident about achieving our planned digital transformation goals," Mr. Sourabha Kolhapure, Chief Technology Officer of Mahindra Home Finance, shares after attending the event.

About Vymo

Vymo (https://www.vymo.com) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for leading financial enterprises and is trusted by more than 300,000 salespeople across 70+ global enterprises such as Berkshire Hathaway, HDFC Bank, AIA, SBI Life, Generali, AXA, Aditya Birla Sunlife, and Mahindra Finance. It solves over 18 deep industry-relevant use cases for frontline personnel, sales managers, and business heads through intelligent nudges and industry playbooks to improve sales productivity.

Vymo is recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide and by Forrester in the 2022 Wave report on sales engagement platforms. Vymo is also a winner of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

