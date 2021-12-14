iNeuron launches 'One Neuron'

"One Neuron" program contributes to various stacks keeping students, professionals, researchers, and children in mind. Students start with Tech Neuron (Part of One Neuron) that has over 98+ industry graded courses covering almost all the technical learning capabilities such as Data Science, Big Data, Machine Learning, MERN Stack, Full Stack Data Science, Data Analysis, Cloud (GCP, Azure, AWS), Tableau, Power BI, R Programming, and Competitive Programming. Each learner can get help to build their resumes, work on live projects and get internship opportunities in addition to a personal mentor for topic explanations and clarifying their doubts.

Along with each course, One Neuron (Tech Stack) includes Projects and Job preparation modules as well, which will provide the learners an entire life cycle and objective to get into the industry.

Commenting about the program, Uday Mishra, Chief Business Officer, iNeuron, said, "We are working on a mission to break the barrier of cost and make skill-oriented education available at an affordable cost to everyone. At iNeuron, we provide high-quality, research-based, and Industry-ready learning, ensuring students are equipped with relevant industry skills, whatever their career aim may be - be it succeeding in the job market or starting their entrepreneurial journey or getting into research."

About iNeuron :

We are on a mission to provide quality education throughout all sets of economy which is why we did not want the cost to be a factor to block individuals looking to attain education in respective domain. We believe in growing together and which is why we have our strong learning community where learners free to initiate discussion related to technical query, doubt and clarifications and find the solutions happily.

Our vision is well understood and recently we are able to secure funds from "S Chand Group". We are utilizing these funds for helping learners to improve their experience by providing them in person work opportunity for cutting edge technology and start-up incubation facility. Our world-class high-tech innovation lab is getting ready by Jan 2022.

