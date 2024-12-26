Infidigit Welcomes Pinaki Gupta as an Advisor to Foster Leadership and Drive Strategic Growth

With a career spanning global enterprises such as Tata Interactive Systems and MPS Interactive and as the founder of Pisarto, a prominent home decor marketplace, Pinaki has consistently driven innovation and growth. His expertise will play a pivotal role in further scaling Infidigit's vision and helping it explore untapped opportunities in the dynamic digital marketing ecosystem.

Sharing his thoughts, Pinaki Gupta, said, "Infidigit's rise as a leader in digital marketing has been remarkable. Kaushal and his team have built an organisation with a strong culture of innovation and performance that truly sets them apart. I am excited to join Infidigit as an Advisor to bring a new perspective and help evaluate business opportunities and accelerate their growth journey. Together, we will focus on building strategic frameworks that ensure Infidigit continues to thrive in an evolving digital-first world."

Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of Infidigit, said, "Pinaki and I share a long and fruitful professional history, during which I've consistently been impressed by his incisive strategic mind. His knack for challenging the status quo and driving transformative change makes him an ideal fit for Infidigit's ambitious growth trajectory. We're excited to leverage his mentorship as we reach new heights, fortify our leadership team, and continue delivering exceptional results for our clients."

Infidigit, under Kaushal Thakkar's leadership, has consistently set benchmarks in SEO, CRO, and digital growth strategies. With over 100 award-winning campaigns, Infidigit has delivered measurable results across industries. Pinaki's addition to the leadership team further strengthens its mission of combining innovation, leadership, and performance to help businesses grow sustainably.

About Infidigit:

Infidigit, an AI-enabled digital growth partner, empowers top brands to achieve impactful results through SEO, ASO, CRO, and data-driven digital strategies. At the forefront of AI innovation in marketing, Infidigit is developing a SaaS product to further simplify SEO. With a proven track record of measurable success, Infidigit partners with startups, MSMEs, and enterprises across diverse industries, enabling them to thrive in the digital-first economy. Their commitment to excellence is underscored by over 100 award-winning campaigns recognized by prestigious platforms such as the SMX, APAC Search Awards, ET BrandEquity Shark Awards, Sparkies and Exchange4Media IDMA. Infidigit continues to set new standards in digital marketing, driving sustainable growth and unparalleled success for its clients.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586855/INFIDIGIT_Pinaki_Gupta.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586856/Infidigit_Logo.jpg