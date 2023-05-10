INFiLED to Exhibit Advanced LED Screens at InfoComm Asia 2023

SHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 24th to 26th, at InfoComm Asia 2023 held in Bangkok, Thailand, INFiLED will showcase visual solutions for xR production and out-of-home media, as well as quality LED screens applicable for various scenarios including offices, airport terminals, stages, and shopping malls.

At this exhibition, one of the most anticipated of the INFiLED booth will be a small xR virtual shooting platform it built. The platform consists of a DB2.6, XII 2.6 combined LED backdrop and DFII2.6 LED floor, which will be used to demonstrate to visitors how these screens can smoothly present scenes designed by film and television production teams.

Moreover, INFiLED will exhibit LED displays suitable for outdoor advertising, including WL series light pole screens with high refresh rates and energy-efficient DS series digital signage. WL series supports multiple installation methods and can be installed on street light poles in commercial districts, parks, squares, and communities; while the DS series excels in brightness and color representation, and can be used to create display solutions for commercial plazas, playgrounds, transportation hubs, and more.

In addition to the above-mentioned series of screens, there are also some other exhibits worthy of attention, such as the GXII series for building large digital displays and the WK series for indoor applications. The GXII series features lightweight, durable, and ideal for stage, studio, and airport screen setups. The QM series screens have a wide color gamut and fine pixel pitch, showing bright colors and rich details when playing images or videos.

Find INFiLED

The address of the InfoComm Asia 2023 is Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok. INFiLED's booth B10 is located in Hall 4. During the exhibition, INFiLED's customer service specialists will provide the best services for all customers who are interested in our products.

About INFiLED

INFiLED is an international high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of large-scale LED video equipment. Up to now, INFiLED's products were exported to 87 countries and applied in various fields including virtual production, retail, live events, DOOH, and education. Focusing on independent innovation and continuous improvement, INFiLED is striving to be a top-brand LED screen manufacturer to enlighten the world with a visual feast.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE INFiLED