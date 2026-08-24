Infineon acquires C2i Semiconductors to expand its innovation capabilities in AI data center power management solutions

Acquisition strengthens Infineon's leadership in power solutions for AI data centers and accelerates software-defined power architectures from grid to core

C2i Semiconductors adds highly differentiated expertise in intelligent digital power management, multiphase controllers and system-level power architectures especially for vertical power delivery including Substrate Integrated Voltages Regulators (SIVR)

Transaction expands Infineon's innovation footprint in India and further strengthens its global R&D capabilities

MUNICH and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX) (OTCQX: IFNNY) today announced the acquisition of C2i Semiconductors, a Bangalore-based technology company specializing in software-defined multiphase controllers and smart power stages for AI data center applications. C2i Semiconductors' technology complements Infineon's leading portfolio of power semiconductors and power systems, enabling intelligent and scalable power delivery architectures from grid to core for AI servers and high-performance computing platforms. The acquisition further strengthens Infineon's top position in power solutions for AI data centers while expanding its engineering capabilities in India and reinforcing the country's role as a strategic innovation hub. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of calendar year 2026.

"This acquisition will further strengthen Infineon's leadership in power solutions for AI data centers and create a new center of excellence for digital power technologies in India," said Adam White, President of Infineon's Power Systems (PS) division. "C2i Semiconductors brings exceptional expertise in software-defined power management and system-level power architectures, backed by a proven highly experienced engineering team with decades of combined industry experience. With this acquisition, we will accelerate innovation in power delivery solutions for AI data centers, expand our capabilities in next-generation vertical power delivery architectures, and create significant value for our customers."

"We founded C2i Semiconductors with the vision of bringing greater intelligence to power delivery systems and addressing the growing power challenges of AI infrastructure. Joining Infineon gives us access to world-class semiconductor technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and global customer relationships. Together, we can accelerate the development of software-defined power architectures and bring our innovations to customers worldwide," says Ram Anant, Founder & CEO of C2i Semiconductors.

Software-defined power solutions combine advanced power semiconductors with intelligent digital control and software algorithms to optimize power conversion, regulation and system performance in real time. As increasingly powerful AI processors create highly dynamic and rapidly changing power demands, power delivery systems must respond faster and more precisely to sudden load fluctuations while maintaining efficiency and system stability. By adding intelligence to the power delivery architecture, software-defined solutions help data center operators improve efficiency, reduce power losses, and support the increasing power density requirements of next-generation AI processors. C2i Semiconductors' technology takes a system-level approach to power delivery, spanning the path from grid to core and enabling more intelligent and adaptive power architectures for AI infrastructure.

The acquisition combines C2i Semiconductors' digital power expertise with Infineon's global scale, application know-how and broad portfolio of power semiconductors, including silicon, silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies, as well as vertical power delivery solutions, paving the way to future Substrate Integrated Voltage Regulators (SIVR). Together, the companies will accelerate innovation in AI power delivery systems and support the growing performance and efficiency requirements of next-generation AI infrastructure.

In addition, the transaction adds highly specialized expertise in software-defined power management to Infineon's global R&D network and further strengthens its innovation capabilities in India. Infineon currently employs approximately 2,800 employees in India – one of the world's most dynamic semiconductor and technology ecosystems.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September 2025) and generated revenue of about €14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

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