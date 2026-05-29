Infineon Joins NVIDIA's MGX™ AI Factory Ecosystem to Transform Power Delivery Architecture for Next-Generation AI Server Racks

MUNICH, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineon Technologies (FSE: IFX) (OTCQX: IFNNY), a leading provider of power systems and IoT, has joined NVIDIA's MGX AI Factory ecosystem to help transform power delivery for next-generation AI data centers. Infineon's power management solutions will support NVIDIA's MGX™ architecture and 800 VDC power architecture, an open, modular reference architecture designed for AI factories in the agentic AI era. 800 VDC MGX™-compatible power racks help existing AI infrastructure scale AI compute performance and power density, creating an upgrade path for future AI infrastructure.

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"As a member of NVIDIA's ecosystem, Infineon is working with NVIDIA to redefine power delivery systems from the grid to the processor core, which is required for this next phase of AI innovation," says Adam White, Division President Power & Sensor Systems at Infineon. "As AI models continue to grow in size and complexity, data centers must deliver dramatically more compute performance within the same physical, power, and cooling constraints. Combined with NVIDIA's modular MGX architecture, Infineon's power solutions significantly enhance energy-efficient power distribution across the entire data center power flow. We look forward to continuing our work with NVIDIA to bring more MGX-powered innovations to market."

Infineon's deep expertise in power conversion —from grid to core— leverages all relevant semiconductor materials, including silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC), and gallium nitride (GaN). This comprehensive approach helps accelerate the transition toward full-scale 800 VDC architectures. Using Infineon's GaN technology at switching frequencies close to 1 MHz enables ultra-compact bus converters at an industry-leading efficiency while the combination of Infineon's proprietary SiC JFET technology and dedicated control ICs are the perfect match for protection and hot-swap functionality of native 800 V server boards. Infineon's power management solutions convert power from 800 V to 50 V, 12 V or even down to 6 V.

As part of the NVIDIA MGX AI Factory ecosystem, Infineon supports the complete 800 VDC power conversion flow down to an intermediate bus voltage and core voltage in systems based on NVIDIA MGX, helping to reduce conversion stages and deliver DC power closer to the rack. This improves power efficiency, simplifies infrastructure, and supports higher-density AI deployments.

About NVIDIA 800 VDC

NVIDIA's 800 VDC MGX-compatible power racks help existing AI infrastructure increase compute performance and power density without waiting for full-scale 800V DC AI factories. They provide an upgrade path for higher-density accelerated computing, enabling hybrid power architectures that protect current infrastructure investments while preparing AI factories for future workloads.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company has around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September 2025) and generated revenue of about €14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

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