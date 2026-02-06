Infineum P6188: Next Generation Additive Technology Approved Against Volkswagen's Latest Standards

ABINGDON, England, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineum, a global leader in specialty chemicals for lubricants and fuels, has launched its new Volkswagen (VW) SAE 0W-20 product. Marketed as Infineum P6188, it is a next-generation product that enables finished oils to be approved against the latest VW 50800 / 50900 specifications. These recently updated VW standards set a new benchmark for engine oils by ensuring that vehicles run cleaner, more efficiently and stay protected for longer.

The approval comes at a pivotal time for the automotive industry. As regulators and automakers worldwide tighten requirements on efficiency and emissions, demand is rising for advanced engine oils that deliver cleaner operation, fuel savings, and long-term protection. Infineum P6188 is built to address these evolving standards, supporting the latest generation of vehicles with OEM-approved performance.

Engineered to meet the most demanding requirements of modern engines, Infineum P6188 delivers on the performance required for VW's newest generation of engines.

This milestone reinforces Infineum's position as the industry's trusted partner for advanced lubricant solutions, delivering cutting-edge technology and compliance for automotive manufacturers and oil marketers, enabling them to confidently secure business and fulfill the latest OEM requirements.

Andrea Ghionzoli, Head of Operational Marketing for EMEA at Infineum, said: "Infineum P6188 sets a new benchmark, bringing market readiness together with proven performance in durability and fuel economy. With Infineum introducing a next‑generation additive technology that enables finished oils to be approved against the latest VW 50800 / 50900 specifications, our customers can now lead in that space with a solution built to deliver long‑lasting value. This is what 'formulating tomorrow together' means in practice: empowering our customers to stay ahead, move fast, and deliver future-proof performance in a rapidly evolving market."

Infineum P6188 is now available to customers. For more information, contact your local Infineum representative or visit www.infineum.com.

About Infineum

Infineum is a specialty chemicals company that exists to create a sustainable future through innovative chemistry. We focus on complex formulation challenges, working hand in hand with our customers, to deliver mutually successful solutions. Our heritage is within the energy transition segment, where we have reduced the carbon impact of internal combustion engines, supported electrification, and are developing solutions for alternative fuels. By taking a forward-looking approach to innovation across multiple sectors, we also maximise the value of Infineum's unique technology in carbon resilient sectors. More than 2,000 global employees with unique perspectives and expertise help to contribute to customer success, as we formulate tomorrow together. For more information, visit www.infineum.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822075/Infineum_Logo_rgb_ExcZone_Logo.jpg