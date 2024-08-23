InfoComm India 2024 to Feature 32 New Exhibitors and close to 30 Launches of Pro AV Technology and Solutions

Addition of Jasmine Hall with Enhanced Networking, Educational Sessions Beams More Opportunities

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on! InfoComm India 2024, India's premier professional audiovisual and integrated experience solutions event, opens its doors in just one week. The 2024 edition is gearing up for its largest showcase yet – featuring 250 exhibitors and brands, including 30 are first-time participants. Visitors can experience nearly 30 new and first-to-debut products in India and Asia, and gain insights at 45 Summit sessions.

The tenth edition of India’s Premier Pro AV and Technology showcase expands beyond Pavilions 1 to 3 at JWCC, adding Jasmine Hall (at Level 3) for an even larger showcase of innovative solutions. (PRNewsfoto/InfoComm India) InfoComm India 2024 | Jasmine Hall opens earlier at 9.10am on opening day and set to feature even more emerging innovators (PRNewsfoto/InfoComm India) InfoComm India 2024 | A plethora of networking, learning and interactive activities at the show ensures a meaningful and fruitful visit for professional attendees. (PRNewsfoto/InfoComm India)

InfoComm India will take place from 3-5 September at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC). Tech innovators, professionals, and enthusiasts are encouraged to pre-register early to obtain their show badge and they are welcome to preview the hundreds of products and solutions ahead of time.

Some featured and first-to-debut in Asia and India include:

BENQ : Showcasing India's No. 1 Google EDLA-certified Board Pro, BENQ presents robust educational tools for an enriched learning experience.

: Showcasing India's No. 1 Google EDLA-certified Board Pro, BENQ presents robust educational tools for an enriched learning experience. CANON : Introducing Canon's first ' 4K PTZ Remote Camera' targeting at shooting and distribution of high-quality videos, with quick response in the remote operations, offering flexible operation in video production and broadcasting.

: Introducing Canon's first ' PTZ Remote Camera' targeting at shooting and distribution of high-quality videos, with quick response in the remote operations, offering flexible operation in video production and broadcasting. AV MASTER TECHNOLOGY: Introducing Super Cue Intelligent PPT Clickers to deliver all kinds of educational sessions or presentations with precision control.

Over 30 first-time exhibitors will demonstrate their innovations alongside established participants. They include:

GENERATION AV : Representing major AV brands such as Optimal Audio, iMAGsystems, Sonance, James Loudspeaker for live events.

: Representing major AV brands such as Optimal Audio, iMAGsystems, Sonance, James Loudspeaker for live events. INFONICS TECHNOLOGIES : India's own "Leading LED Videowall Manufacturer".

: own "Leading LED Videowall Manufacturer". NEOTOUCH: Specializing in interactive flat panel with in-built WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity to enhance the productivity at schools and boardroom meetings.

InfoComm India's expanded show floor at Jasmine Hall on Level 3 of JWCC will be a hub for networking, learning, and interactive activities. Jasmine Hall opens earlier at 9.10 am to welcome attendees to be part of the Opening Ceremony. Visitors are also invited to join a plethora of networking events within the Jasmine Hall, including:

3 and 4 September, 9.30 am - the "Breakfast Networking Hours" hosted by InfoComm India and AVIXA leadership, offers a platform for industry peers to connect before the show opens.

- the hosted by InfoComm India and AVIXA leadership, offers a platform for industry peers to connect before the show opens. 3 September, 5 pm - the "Welcome Networking Event" on opening day provides another opportunity for visitors from diverse sectors and background to build relationships.

Visitors seeking a guided experience, and a curated list of products and solutions can sign up for the 3 September, New Tech Products & Solutions show floor tour. Slots are limited!

Finally, no visit to InfoComm India 2024 would be complete without checking out the Multisensory Immersive Experience. Co-presented with MSS World + Studio Ocupus, this multisensory showcase at SB01, combines cutting-edge projections, interactive floors, and multi-channel surround sound to immerse visitors in the beauty and power of nature.

To skip long queues onsite, register and secure show badge now.

For full details program agenda, visit InfoComm India.

To access more press information on InfoComm India 2024, please visit Digital Press Office Kit

Contact Information:

Rest of the World

Angie Eng, Marketing Director

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

[email protected]

India

Sooraj Dhawan

[email protected]