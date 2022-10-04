Information Office of Beijing Municipal Government' Features: "My Beijing, My Story" Depicts the Lifestyle of People Living in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small alleys extend in all directions beneath glittering skyscrapers, and ancient monuments stand quietly to witness the hustle and bustle of the streets. With a unique balance between a modern metropolis and a historic city, Beijing, the capital of China, is ready to celebrate the upcoming National Day through the stories of seven people living in Beijing.

Falling in love with the musical Man of La Mancha at the age of 14, Joseph Graves, a renowned Broadway stage director, directed a junior version of the musical which has debuted in Beijing. "I think theater are stories that resonate for all people across cultural and societal barriers, across language barriers," said Joseph.

While Lyu Zhou, a professor at Tsinghua University, has dedicated himself to the nomination process of the Beijing Central Axis for the World Heritage List. "We are very much looking forward to the Beijing Central Axis to bring out its most beautiful qualities, its best image, and its historical and cultural values."

By adding Chinese and Western jokes into her Xiangsheng performance, Tina Huang, who is from Russia, is determined to build a bridge for audiences from different cultural backgrounds.

Shuhei Aoyama, a Japanese architect who renovated hutongs in Beijing has been inspired by the open attitude towards life exhibited by hutongs and hopes to support the diverse lifestyles of Beijing's diverse group of residents.

There are millions of Beijing in the eyes of millions of people. In this series, you can gain insight into the characteristics of the ancient capital have been revealed through the seven people we have interviewed.

