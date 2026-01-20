Infosys is the Fastest Growing IT Services Brand Globally with a CAGR of 15% in Brand Value

Top 3 Most Valuable IT Services Brand In the world. A Top 100 Brand across categories in Brand Strength

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, as one of the world's top 3 most valuable IT services brands. In the Brand Finance Global 500 2026 report, Infosys is recognized for leading the industry as the fastest-growing brand with 15% CAGR over the last six years and a brand value of US$ 16.4 billion in 2026. Infosys also achieved a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 86.8 out of 100, ranking #80 within the Global 500 2026, an improvement of 16 places over the 2025 ranking.

"Infosys' recognition as one of the top 3 IT services brand globally is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the enduring strength of brand Infosys," said Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. "Our commitment to amplifying human potential through transformative enterprise AI solutions, combined with our focus on AI value discovery and value realization at scale, continues to set us apart. This accolade underscores the power of brand Infosys in driving innovation, fostering trust, and delivering sustainable value to businesses worldwide."

Infosys' global leadership position reinforces its role as a leading partner for businesses worldwide looking to energize their AI journeys. This leadership is further bolstered by Infosys Topaz™, its generative and agentic AI-powered suite, Infosys Cobalt™, the industry's first comprehensive cloud services brand, and Infosys Aster™, its AI-amplified marketing suite.

David Haigh, CEO and Chairman at Brand Finance, commented, "Infosys has shown exceptional growth, ranked once again as the world's third most valuable IT services brand, with a brand value of USD16.4 billion, and named the fastest growing IT Services brand over the past 6 years with a brand value CAGR of 15%. Infosys continues to experience strong demand across its AI, cloud, and digital transformation services. Its AAA brand strength rating reflects a consistently powerful global brand, reinforced by ongoing expansion into key markets that continues to deepen client engagement and strengthen brand equity."

Infosys' sustained brand leadership is a testament to its ability to seamlessly blend purpose with performance. As one of the world's most valuable IT services brands, Infosys continues to amplify its global presence through strategic investments in innovation, partnerships, and community impact. Its strong collaborations, such as a decade-long partnership with ATP and brand ambassadorship programs with international tennis icons Rafael Nadal and Iga Świątek, have further strengthened Infosys' brand equity and global recognition.

Recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Infosys exemplifies trust, excellence, and forward-thinking leadership. Guided by its ESG Vision 2030, Infosys has not only achieved carbon neutrality for six consecutive years but also empowered millions through digital skilling and TechForGood initiatives. These efforts, combined with its focus on delivering transformative solutions and fostering inclusivity, have solidified Infosys as a brand that drives meaningful change while creating sustainable value for businesses and communities worldwide.

About Brand Finance

Brand Finance is the world's leading brand valuation consultancy. Bridging the gap between marketing and finance, Brand Finance evaluates the strength of brands and quantifies their financial value to help organisations make strategic decisions.

Headquartered in London, Brand Finance operates in over 25 countries. Every year, Brand Finance conducts more than 6,000 brand valuations, supported by original market research, and publishes over 100 reports which rank brands across all sectors and countries.

Brand Finance also operates the Global Brand Equity Monitor, conducting original market research annually on over 6,000 brands, surveying more than 150,000 respondents across 41 countries and 31 industry sectors. By combining perceptual data from the Global Brand Equity Monitor with data from its valuation database – the largest brand value database in the world – Brand Finance equips ambitious brand leaders with the data, analytics, and the strategic guidance they need to enhance brand and business value.

In addition to calculating brand value, Brand Finance also determines the relative strength of brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics, compliant with ISO 20671.

Brand Finance is a regulated accountancy firm and a committed leader in the standardisation of the brand valuation industry. Brand Finance was the first to be certified by independent auditors as compliant with both ISO 10668 and ISO 20671 and has received the official endorsement of the Marketing Accountability Standards Board (MASB) in the United States.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 330,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in 63 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

