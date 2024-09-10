Infra.Market Becomes India's Largest AAC Block Manufacturer, Sets New Standards in Sustainable Construction

Operates 9 Manufacturing Facilities Across India with a Robust Annual Capacity of 3 Million Cubic Metres

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infra.Market, one of India's leading construction materials companies, has reached a significant milestone, becoming India's largest manufacturer of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks. With nine plants across the country, the company now boasts an annual production capacity of 3 million cubic metres, marking a significant step forward for sustainable construction in India, serving diverse regional markets effectively and reducing transportation costs and environmental impact.

AAC blocks, with their growing appeal as a greener alternative, currently represent 7-8% of the conventional brick market. Their increasing adoption reflects a growing awareness of environmental issues in construction and as a member of the Indian Green Building Council, Infra.Market is actively involved in promoting sustainable construction practices.

"Our growth in AAC block production is a response to the changing needs of India's construction industry," says Pankaj Phadnis, COO – Walling Solutions, Infra.Market. "We're proud to offer a product that performs well and helps reduce the environmental impact of building projects. This expansion is backed by significant investments in technology and automation and will help meet the growing demand for sustainable building materials across India."

He further added, "At the heart of what we do is a deep commitment to producing only Grade 1 AAC blocks that are both strong and reliable. Our tagline, 'Majboot Blocks, Majboot Deewarein,' reflects our promise to deliver products that stand the test of time, offering strength and trust you can depend on."

The company aims to significantly enhance its annual production capacity in the coming years.

AAC blocks are lightweight yet strong, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly – a combination that is becoming increasingly vital in modern construction. The green building certifications incorporate recycled materials and offer superior insulation properties. Tech advancements ensure consistent quality and efficient production across all nine manufacturing facilities. The company's R&D lab further enhances product performance, focusing on innovation and rigorous quality control. This aligns well with government initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), which aims to provide affordable and environmentally friendly housing solutions.

Infra.Market's emergence as the top AAC block manufacturer represents a positive shift in India's construction industry. It indicates a growing preference for materials that balance performance with environmental responsibility. With manufacturing facilities in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Hubli, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Panipat, and Pune, the company is well-positioned to play a vital role in driving sustainable building practices and supporting the construction revolution across the country.

About Infra.Market:

Founded in 2016 and valued at $2.5 billion, Infra.Market is India's leading construction materials company. Bolstered by strategic investments in companies including RDC Concrete and Shalimar Paints, and equipped with 10,000+ retail touchpoints, 30+ flagship stores, 50+ warehouses, 200+ concrete plants, and 30+ manufacturing units, Infra.Market is integrating technology throughout the construction industry's value chain to enhance operational efficiency. It is the only company to seamlessly supply over 15 different product categories, including Concrete, AAC Blocks, Steel, Pipes & Fittings, MDF, Plywood, Laminates, Tiles, Bath Fittings & Sanitaryware, Fans, Lights, Appliances, Modular Kitchens, Designer Hardware, and Paints.

Its distinctive fusion of conventional solutions with an unconventional, disruptive approach provides a comprehensive range of construction material products consolidated under one roof. This integrated approach efficiently caters to the diverse needs of both B2B and B2C in the construction material industry.

