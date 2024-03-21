Infra.Market marks its stellar presence at the Startup Mahakumbh in New Delhi

MUMBAI, India, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infra.Market, India's leading construction materials company, is thrilled to announce its presence at the prestigious Startup Mahakumbh event at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Infra.Market has set up a Mega Stall at the B2B podium, showcasing its vision for more efficient, sustainable, and revolutionary innovations and initiatives in manufacturing and supply. Startup Mahakumbh, led by ASSOCHAM and other prominent industry bodies, garners robust support from Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and government organizations like DPIIT, Invest India, and Startup India, among others.

Infra.Market's involvement in the event underscores its bold and ambitious trajectory of growth and expansion. As a pioneer in the industry, the company is spearheading a transformative approach, particularly within the dynamic landscape of manufacturing and supplying construction materials. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Infra.Market is reshaping the industry landscape, setting new standards, and driving forward-thinking initiatives that promise to revolutionize the way business is conducted in this sector.

In response to the theme 'Redefining B2B in New Age India', Aaditya Shardaa, Founder, Infra.Market, shared his insights during a fireside chat. He said, "Navigating today's dynamic entrepreneurial landscape requires both, a conventional and an unconventional approach. Embracing this mindset, Infra.Market is pioneering an efficient, sustainable, and progressive future in manufacturing and supplying construction materials. With over 200 concrete plants and 30+ manufacturing units, we offer a diverse array of products, from concrete to modular kitchens, as a one-stop solution leading the charge by building revolutions in the industry."

He expressed his enthusiasm for the event and shared, "Infra.Market's presence at the Startup Mahakumbh signifies our commitment to drive innovation and excellence in the construction materials industry. This event is a crucial platform for showcasing advancements across industries. It marks a significant phase in the evolution of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, encouraging vital collaborations both in India and internationally."

The Startup Mahakumbh symbolized the convergence of innovation and collaboration and attracted participation from leading investors, innovators, and aspiring entrepreneurs while hosting over 2000 startups, over 1000 investors, more than 100 unicorns, 300 incubators and accelerators, 3000 delegates, 3000 future entrepreneurs, and over 50,000 business visitors from across the country. It heralded a transformative journey in the entrepreneurial landscape, nurturing substantial collaborations on both national and international fronts.

About Infra.Market

Founded in 2016 and valued today at $2.5 billion, Infra.Market, India's leading construction materials company, is reshaping the future of construction, both domestically and internationally. With innovative business planning and smart use of technology, it is the only company in the country to seamlessly supply over 15 different construction material product categories, including Concrete, AAC Blocks, Steel, Pipes & Fittings, MDF, Plywood, Laminates, Tiles, Bath Fittings & Sanitary, Fans, Lights, Kitchen and Electrical Appliances, Modular Kitchens & Wardrobes, Designer Hardware, and Paints.

Equipped with 10,000+ retail touchpoints and 30+ flagship stores, Infra.Market supplies all its products under its own brand name and also from companies that it has invested in, including RDC Concrete and Shalimar Paints Ltd. Additionally, it has fortified its market position by launching India's first-of-its-kind multi products and multi categories brand, IVAS, for home construction and renovation needs. The company takes pride in operating 200+ concrete manufacturing plants, and an additional 30+ manufacturing units for other product categories along with 50+ warehouses. Fostering transparency and efficiency within the industry, most products supplied by Infra.Market are manufactured in-house.

Its distinctive fusion of conventional solutions with an unconventional, disruptive approach provides a comprehensive range of construction material products consolidated under one roof. This integrated approach efficiently caters to the diverse requirements of both B2B and B2C needs in the construction material industry.