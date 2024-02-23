Infra.Market Welcomes Three New Independent Directors to its Board

Signaling Commitment to Sustained Success Amidst Expansion

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infra.Market, India's leading construction material company, proudly announces the appointment of three new Independent Directors to its Board: Mike Glover, Rajendran CVR, and Shan Jain. These appointments are sure to enhance the company's governance and decision-making process in its mission for continued growth and innovation.

Mike Glover, with his extensive background as an Ex-Managing Director of Lafarge and significant international exposure in various building construction categories, brings a global perspective to Infra.Market's business strategy. His appointment is expected to drive considerable value and insight into the company's expansion and operations.

Rajendran CVR, known for his distinguished career as an Ex-Managing Director in private and public sector banks and as a board director in NSE, brings unparalleled financial expertise to the board. His vast experience in financial governance and strategy will be instrumental in steering Infra.Market towards financial robustness and sustainability.

Shan Jain is an EY-certified professional with a rich three-decade experience spanning various marketing functions. Her expertise in brand building and marketing strategy across MNCs will significantly contribute to Infra.Market's brand positioning and market outreach. Furthermore, her induction fulfils the company's commitment to gender diversity on its board.

"As the company enters the next phase of sustainable, profitable expansion, we are delighted to welcome Mike, Rajendran, and Shan to our team. Their experience and expertise instill confidence in our ability to enhance market positioning, deliver enduring value, and achieve long-term success," said Aaditya Sharda, Co-Founder, Infra.Market.

About Infra.Market

Founded in 2016 and valued today at $2.5 billion, Infra.Market, India's leading construction materials company, is reshaping the future of construction, both domestically and internationally. With innovative business planning and smart use of technology, it is the only company in the country to seamlessly supply over 15 different construction material product categories, including Concrete, AAC Blocks, Steel, Pipes & Fittings, MDF, Plywood, Laminates, Tiles, Bath Fittings & Sanitary, Fans, Lights, Kitchen and Electrical Appliances, Modular Kitchens & Wardrobes, Designer Hardware, and Paints.

Equipped with 10,000+ retail touchpoints and 30+ flagship stores, Infra.Market supplies all its products under its own brand name and also from companies that it has invested in including RDC Concrete and Shalimar Paints Ltd. Additionally, it has fortified its market position by launching India's first of its kind multi products and multi categories brand IVAS for home construction and renovation needs. The company takes pride in operating 200+ concrete manufacturing plants, and an additional 30+ manufacturing units for other product categories along with 50+ warehouses. Fostering transparency and efficiency within the industry, most products supplied by Infra.Market are manufactured in-house.

Its distinctive fusion of conventional solutions with an unconventional, disruptive approach provides a comprehensive range of construction material products consolidated under one roof. This integrated approach efficiently caters to the diverse requirements of both B2B and B2C needs in the construction material industry.