Infra.Market reports 40% YoY growth in Operational Profitability, EBITDA nears INR 1100 Crores in FY24

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infra.Market announced its results for the Financial Year 2023-24. The company reported revenues of INR 14,530 Crores on a consolidated basis, reflecting a 23% growth compared to the previous year. Operating profitability, measured by EBITDA, reached INR 1096 Crores.

FY24 key performance highlights:

Revenue from Operations grew 23% to INR 14,530 Crores in FY24 from INR 11,847 Crores in FY23

grew 23% to from EBIDTA reached INR 1096 Crores in FY24 from INR 786 Crores in FY23.

reached from Profit After Tax stood at INR 378 Crores in FY24 compared to INR 155 Crores in FY23

The company saw revenue growth of 23% as Revenue from Operations grew to INR 14,530 Crores in FY24 from INR 11,847 Crores in FY23.

EBIDTA reached INR 1096 Crores in FY24 from INR 786 Crores in FY23. The EBITDA Margins grew from 6.6% in FY23 to 7.5% in FY24.

Profit After Tax stood at INR 378 Crores in FY24 compared to INR 155 Crores in FY23. PAT Margins increased to 2.6% in FY24 from 1.3% in FY23.

Building Manufacturing Capabilities

The company invests in manufacturing capabilities and state-of-the-art technologies, operating a mix of owned and managed units across construction material categories.

Building an Industrial House of Brands

Infra.Market has established private labels in Concrete, Walling Solutions, Paints, Electricals, Wood, and Tiles, and it continues to focus on expanding these labels to build a comprehensive house of brands in the construction materials sector.

Going beyond B2B, accelerating on the Retail and Consumer momentum

The company supplies to several large infrastructure and industrial projects and counts some of the marquee infrastructure projects in its client base. In recent years, it has also focused on retail to broaden its business beyond B2B while supporting outlets in procuring a diverse range of construction materials.

About Infra.Market:

Founded in 2016, Infra.Market is a one stop solution for construction materials. With strategic investments in companies including RDC Concrete and Shalimar Paints, and equipped with retail touchpoints, flagship stores, warehouses, manufacturing units, Infra.Market integrates technology in the construction industry's value chain to enhance operational efficiency. It supplies over 15 different product categories, including Concrete, Walling Solutions, Steel, Aggregates, Ceramics, Wood, Paints, Plumbing, Modular Kitchens and Hardware, Electricals, and Appliances, among others.