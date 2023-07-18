Infra.Market ventures in B2C with IVAS

Announces superstar Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the brand ambassador

MUMBAI, India, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infra.Market, India's leading tech-enabled construction solutions company, has announced its bold entrance into the consumer products market with its next-in-line brand, IVAS. The private label brand, IVAS, specializes in a wide range of home renovation products including Tiles, Sanitaryware, Bath Fittings, Electricals, Modular Kitchen and Furniture, and Designer Hardware.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra new brand ambassador for IVAS

The brand has onboarded popular Bollywood actress, entrepreneur, wellness influencer, above all mother, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, as its brand ambassador, adding a touch of glamour and charisma that perfectly resonates with the brand's persona.

Aaditya Sharda, Co-Founder of Infra.Market, said, "IVAS will drive growth and lead the edge by providing an extensive range of innovative products for home solutions. We are thrilled to welcome the multi-talented Shilpa Shetty Kundra, whose iconic style and grace are evident in all her endeavors. Her outstanding achievements have earned her trust and loyalty, which reflect the values we aim to uphold through IVAS."

He further added, "A complete range of home solutions from one brand, IVAS empowers customers by fostering informed choices and cultivating lasting connections."

Keeping true with the aspirations of consumers, her presence enhances the brand identity, exemplifying our unwavering dedication to providing excellence and grandeur.

Speaking on the association, Indian Actress, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, said, "I am delighted to partner with a progressive brand, IVAS that is striving to inspire and redefine the home interior landscape. I admire their approach of blending science and lifestyle to create customized spaces that elevate design schemes. It's exciting to be part of a brand that not only embraces aspirations but also nurtures innovation. I am super excited to embark on this journey with a leading startup, Infra.Market and represent IVAS."

The collaboration will span across television, print media, digital platforms, out-of-home displays, and in-store experiences, showcasing their elegance and credibility in this partnership.

IVAS powered by Infra.Market is derived from the Sanskrit word 'NIVAS' and inspires home renovation. It celebrates the emotional journey of home building by bringing together premier offerings in Fans, Lights, Tiles, Sanitaryware, Bath Fittings, Designer Hardware, and even Modular Kitchen and Wardrobes. IVAS is committed to enhancing the home and bringing beauty to this journey of home transformation, making it both convenient and delightful.

About Infra.Market

Infra.Market is India's leading tech-enabled construction solutions company. It is the fastest-growing unicorn in the construction solutions space, with best-in-class economics and profitability metrics. Infra.Market has been profitable for six consecutive years since its inception; it is currently valued at $2.5 billion. Infra.Market is working towards solving complex issues in the Construction & Infrastructure sector via the smart use of technology by creating a community of Manufacturers, Dealers and Architects across India. It is disrupting the opaque nature of this sector by bringing in transparency and efficiency.

Website: www.infra.market

Twitter: @InfraMarket_

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/inframarket/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156286/Infra_Market.jpg

SOURCE Infra.Market