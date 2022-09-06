Inkspell, in partnership with NMIMS University - School of Branding and Advertising, brings an exclusive, in-person edition of the AdWorld Showdown 2022 - The Ultimate Battle of Branding & Advertising

3-in-1 Bonanza for new-age marketers with segments like Agency Wars, Ad Sports League and AdWorld Showdown Awards will be held at the NMIMS University Campus in Andheri (w), Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's never been a better time in the marketing world when one can see a fantastic amalgamation of the best of creativity and data storytelling, leading to substantial creative campaigns.

Inkspell in partnership with the NMIMS University - School of Branding and Advertising (SOBA, NMIMS), is now taking this disruption one step ahead with the exclusive in-person edition of the AdWorld Showdown 2022 - The Ultimate Battle of Branding & Advertising and an engaging meeting place for many great marketing minds in person. Inkspell's AdWorld Showdown hails to be one of India's top programs designed to recognize and celebrate excellence in branding, creative communications, and advertising effectiveness. Experience an array of power-packed sessions, exclusive invite-only workshops and activities designed for agencies to educate and establish networking zones with great industry leaders.

More details on the programme are also available on the event website – www.theAdWorld.in

The program is divided into three segments - Awards, Agency Wars, and Ad Sports League. The Awards set the benchmark in the industry by which creativity is measured. It will host 7 categories namely, Brand Advertising (Excellence), Brand Experience & Strategy, Brand Identity under Design, PR, Media Planning, and Traditional and Digital segments.

The Agency Wars segment will give the marketers and agencies an opportunity to prove their mettle by creating integrated digital campaign strategies and gaining immersive and interactive learning experiences, alongside the best brand leaders.

The format consists of different teams, consisting of 5 people each, to be invited from across the digital marketing landscape to brainstorm over a pitch brief given on the spot. The participating teams will get 5 hours to work on the pitch with their members. Once done, a panel of brand heads and agency leaders will be judging the entries on basis of different parameters like strategy, data-driven insights, creativity and execution. The best 3 pitches shortlisted will be then presented at the AdWorld Showdown ceremony in the evening. And the best pitch will be taking home not only the Champions Trophy and Title of AdWorld Leader but a cash prize and many more exciting gifts.

Ad Sports League is set to give brands and marketers an opportunity to unleash their sports love by participating in agency-led cricket tournaments and many other fun activities.

"To cater to our increasingly digital existence, we have experienced an amplified wave of disruption amongst the marketers, and creative and brand leaders. And to address these disruptive challenges, there is a greater need to understand changing consumer needs and equip them by creating a personalised and seamless customer engagement dynamic," says Chitra Surana, the Head of Marketing Alliance at Inkspell Media. Bringing the first edition of the AdWorld Showdown 2022 has been planned with an aim to chase this quest of bringing the best of agencies and brands on one platform and witness them driving challenging narratives.

Since the event will be held offline on 1st October 2022, Inkspell Media has also partnered with NMIMS, one of the top-ranked and globally reputed universities in India. Since its origin in 1981, NMIMS has transformed into a globalised centre of learning, providing its students with a balanced exposure to research, academics and practical aspects of the industry.

Ramanan Balakrishnan, Associate Dean of SOBA at NMIMS, shedding more light on the collaboration with Inkspell says, "With changing and volatile times, consumers becoming more aware of their needs and wants and also with so many avenues of selection and advocacy, it's becoming a challenge to marketers for the selection of right mix. Also the potent potential of combining the mettle of all available communication vehicles with effective strategies to take the heart share and mind share and evaluate the ever changing customer preferences. Collaborating with Inkspell for the first ever edition of AdWorld Showdown has been our small step in decoding how the landscape has evolved and what it is that we need to do collectively. We hope to unlock more insightful avenues and identify the top growth accelerators in the digital marketing landscape. We believe the Agency Wars segment of the AdWorld Showdown will especially cater to this new-age challenge."

Amongst those who have confirmed to join the esteemed jury panel of the AdWorld Awards are Shefali Khalsa of SBI General Insurance, Nidhi S Mittal of JioSaavn Brand Solutions, Rituraj Bidwai of Sobha Limited, Shonali Shetty of Godrej Capital, Imran Qadri of India Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Archana Aggarwal of Airtel, Amit Sethiya of Syska Group, Charandeep Singh of TVS Credit, Binda Dey of KKR & Knight Riders Global Franchises, Alok Agarwal of Orient Bell, Piali Dasgupta of Columbia Pacific Communities, Raja M.V.S.M.A of Dr. Redyy's Laboratories, Saurabh Srivastava of Monster.com, Balaji Vaidhyanathan of Franklin Templeton, Sukhpreet Singh of Dish TV & Watcho, Anand Bhatia of Fino Payments Bank, Neeraj Joshi of Zee Studios and Neha Sharma of Twitter India.

The event comes with multifarious opportunities and those interested in participation, partnerships and sponsorships can get in touch with the team at Inkspell by writing to [email protected] or calling Geetika Kaushal at +91-78638 51515.

About Inkspell:

Inkspell Media specializes in creating high-impact industry events and corporate meetings which are driven by topical discussions among business leaders, keynote addresses by veterans and experts, networking with peers, learning and development initiatives, and awards programmes.

Our team of specialists from various industry sectors are bound together by the ideology of 'bringing the niche to the mainstream'. Through our enriching sessions, the speakers and evangelists share information and insights on innovative technologies, industrial disruptions, go-to-market strategies, and roadmap for growth, thereby helping the entire community of organizations understand novel ideas and concepts, and adopt them in contextual best practices.

SOURCE Inkspell Media