Innovating for Water Security: The Art of Living's Vision at the 8th India Water Week-2024

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th India Water Week-2024 centred around 'Partnerships and Cooperation for Inclusive Water Development and Management', gathered thought leaders to tackle the country's escalating water crisis with an eye toward long-term solutions. Prasana Prabhu, Chairman of The Art of Living Social Projects, was invited by the National Water Development Agency, Ministry of Jal Shakti, to deliver a presentation at the event. He highlighted the significant role NGOs play in advancing inclusive water development. His insights emphasised the importance of grassroots initiatives and the power of community-driven action in addressing the country's water challenges.

Building on this theme of collaboration, The Art of Living Social Projects emerged as a standout contributor at the event, showcasing water conservation initiatives that were remarkable for their sheer scale, transformative impact, and people-first approach. The driving inspiration behind the organisation's efforts is its founder, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a globally renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian.

Participants at the event responded positively to the insights shared, with many expressing admiration for the breadth and impact of The Art of Living's projects. With over 40,000 borewells recharged, The Art of Living's JalTara initiative effectively illustrates how localised efforts can achieve national-level results in combating groundwater depletion through the simple yet effective technique of constructing 4 x 4 x 6 ft structures.

The Art of Living has not only engaged in extensive watershed management projects but also provided training in sustainable farming, natural resource management, and water-efficient technologies. These efforts align perfectly with the government's vision of ensuring water security by 2047.

India's 8th Water Week highlighted the potential to secure the nation's water future. The Art of Living has demonstrated, through tangible results, that with simple, innovative solutions and collaborative efforts, India can progress toward water security by 2047. Over the years, the organisation has been a pivotal force in holistically addressing India's water challenges - reviving rivers, recharging groundwater, and, most importantly, empowering communities to be the change.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living, a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader - Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, through its River Rejuvenation Project, aims at making a positive impact on India's water needs and fight head-on with water scarcity that has gripped the country.

