Innovative Lighting Designs Limited (ILDL) launches their new lighting product range by Brokis and Folio

NEW DELHI, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Lighting Designs Limited (ILDL) recently introduced a range of their newly launched decorative lighting products by Brokis and architectural lighting products by Folio, designed to illuminate the world and transform environments #OneLightAtATime.

Transforming Environments, One Light at a Time

A Czech premium lighting brand, Brokis stands for the synthesis of exquisite design, superior quality, and the remarkable craftsmanship of Bohemian glass artisans. Folio luminous products, on the other hand, are enhanced by continuous technological research that provides incredible lighting power, very low consumption, and unprecedented uniformity of light distribution in just a few millimeters of thickness.

"We all seek light in our lives — the light of love, hope, and faith. Whether decorative or ambient, light has the power to transform a space and evoke happiness, comfort, wellness and luxury. With each design, we aim to metamorphose spaces and celebrate the dynamism of light," says Vikram Jain, Founder & Director, Innovative Lighting Designs Limited (ILDL).

A one-stop solution provider, ILDL enlivens and accentuates spaces, delivering lighting solutions from concept to creation. With 15+ years of experience in architectural lighting, ILDL is now furthering their mission to bring the latest in the decorative lighting range with the launch of their latest lighting products of all things light and beautiful.

About ILDL

Innovative Lighting Designs Limited (ILDL) is an accomplished firm with over 15 years of experience providing bespoke lighting design solutions in South and Southeast Asia. Founded by Vikram Jain in 2006, ILDL stands for the highest quality, ethics, and integrity standards to deliver architectural and decorative lighting solutions across diverse building typologies.

Ranging from conceptualising to procurement to execution, ILDL delivers illuminating solutions that are functional, aesthetic, user-centric, and tailored to individual needs. Representing 23+ brands worldwide, the company has created a virtual lighting think-tank, inspiring people and transforming spaces with light. ILDL's extraordinary portfolio of over 500 projects consists of residential, commercial, healthcare, heritage, and landscape projects spread across South and Southeast Asia.

Website - http://www.ildlimited.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031524/ILDL.jpg

