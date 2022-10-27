Innoviti unveils a new name to rebrand itself from being an enabler of commerce to an accelerator of commerce

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviti Payment Solutions, India's leading collaborative commerce platform, has initiated a rebranding effort, and effective, October 14th, 2022, Innoviti Payment Solutions has become Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

At the core of this rebranding is the vision to use technology to unleash the power of payments as not just an enabler of commerce, but an accelerator of commerce. Traditionally payment technology has been enabling newer and better ways of accepting payments. Innoviti's rebranding initiative expands these possibilities to solve problems of financial control, reconciliation, customer acquisition and customer retention.

Innoviti will be doing this by a) providing a suite of APIs and technology tools that are relevant and simple to use, b) empowering businesses to use these to create their own unique solutions and c) enabling them to measure the effectiveness of their ideas by correlating with their impact on payment flows.

Innoviti's Founder and CEO Rajeev Agrawal said, "We believe technology is no longer a department but a skill that every department in a business needs to have to be relevant and successful in today's world. Innoviti's vision with its rebranding exercise is to unlock the creative potential of every individual in every department of a business by making it easy for them to create and implement solutions to their unique business problems using Innoviti's APIs and tools. To help them improve their design, Innoviti will also provide APIs that will enable them to measure the impact of their design on the eventual source of truth for a business - its impact on payment inflows or outflows. We believe this will help non-tech individuals develop technology to convert their ideas to reality and bring in a new wave of unparalleled efficiency in businesses."

About Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India.

Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is India's largest provider of Collaborative Commerce Platforms, helping diverse businesses such as banks, product brands, and merchants, partner to acquire consumers together. The platform helps these businesses turn payment transactions into attractive purchase tools delivered right at the retail point of sale, urging consumers to buy better products and more products. The company has a dominant share of >70% in providing such purchase solutions to the leading enterprises of India, managing over Rs. 75,000 Cr. of annual purchases from over 2000+ cities in India. Bessemer Venture Partners, USA, FMO, Netherlands, Catamaran Ventures, Panthera Growth Partners, Singapore and Alumni Ventures are investors in the company. The company has four patents, including one US patent and is the winner of Mastercard's Innovation Wizards Award, Reliance's Most Promising Growth Consumer Finance Award and Deloitte Fastest Growing Companies in Asia award in 2020. Innoviti is the only Indian payments SaaS company to be awarded the coveted SOC3 seal of excellence for adherence to principles of trust in privacy, security, confidentiality, availability, and processing of transactions. The company is Great Place to Work certified and strives to create a workplace where people can learn more to earn more. Innoviti has an in-principle license to operate as a payment aggregator from RBI.

