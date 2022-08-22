Innoviti welcomes Mr. Krishna Kumar Sinha as Senior VP - GENIE - retail

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Krishna Kumar Sinha joined as Senior Vice President - GENIE - Retail, Sales, EMI Wallet and New Business.

Krishna comes with two decades of experience in Sales and Marketing across various industries such as FMCG, Telecom, Lighting & Consumer Durables.

Mr. Krishna Kumar Sinha, Senior VP - GENIE - retail.

Krishna also has a track record of launching reputed brands like Revlon New York ; Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting ; Reliance Jio Syska LED and Pigeon LED in India. In his last assignment he was with Stove Kraft Ltd., as a National Sales Head.

On joining Innoviti Krishna said, "Innoviti is on the verge of demonstrating as the fastest growing Fintech in retail as well in enterprise business. I am excited that I am joining the company at this stage and like to contribute my best to take the business to the next level. Thanks to Founder & CEO -Rajeev Aagarwal and CBO & Co-Founder - Amrita Mallik for entrusting me for this opportunity."

About Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India:

Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's largest Collaborative Commerce Platform, helping diverse businesses such as banks, product brands, and merchants, partner to acquire consumers together. The platform helps these businesses turn payment transactions into attractive purchase tools delivered right at the retail point of sale, urging consumers to buy better products and more products. Innoviti has an "in-principle" Payment Aggregator license from RBI, India's central bank. The company has a dominant share of >70% in providing such purchase solutions to the leading enterprises of India, managing over 10B$ of annual purchases. Bessemer Venture Partners, FMO, Catamaran Ventures, Panthera Growth Partners and Alumni Ventures are investors in the company. The company has four patents, including one US patent and is the winner of Mastercard's Innovation Wizards Award, Reliance's Most Promising Growth Consumer Finance Award and Deloitte Fastest Growing Companies in Asia award. Innoviti is the only Indian payments SaaS company to be awarded the coveted SOC3 seal of excellence for adherence to principles of trust in privacy, security, confidentiality, availability, and processing of transactions. The company is Great Place to Work certified and strives to create a workplace where people can learn more to earn more.

