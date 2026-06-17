KOCHI, India, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inntot Technologies, a leading provider of Software-Defined Radio (SDR) and in-cabin audio technologies, successfully showcased its production-proven digital radio solutions at WorldDAB Automotive 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany, reinforcing the company's leadership in enabling scalable and cost-effective radio architectures for next-generation vehicles.

Inntot Technologies Reinforces Software-Defined Radio Leadership at WorldDAB Automotive 2026

At the event, Inntot demonstrated its field-proven, highly optimized SDR-based DAB receiver solution, designed to replace expensive dedicated hardware chips with software running on standard automotive SoCs. The approach enables automakers to reduce Bill of Materials (BoM) costs, improve flexibility, and minimize hardware and supply-chain dependencies while delivering a premium in-car radio experience.

Having crossed the milestone of more than two million deployments globally earlier this year, with another five million installations currently underway, Inntot continues to accelerate the industry's transition toward software-defined radio.

Enabling the Future of Automotive Radio

Inntot's software-centric architecture delivers advanced radio capabilities through software, allowing automakers and Tier-1 suppliers to leverage existing compute platforms and scale across vehicle programs more efficiently.

Key highlights of Inntot's DAB/DAB+ SDR solution include:

Platform-agnostic architecture designed to substantially reduce BoM costs

Compliance with ETSI DAB standards and regional variants including GCC

ARM CPU-optimized performance

Support for advanced capabilities including seamless service linking, data decoders, MRC, and others

A portfolio of 12 granted patents enabling fast time-to-audio, rapid seek and scan performance, and superior RF sensitivity

"WorldDAB Automotive 2026 provided an excellent platform to engage with OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers and industry stakeholders who are increasingly embracing software-defined architectures," said Rajith Nair, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Inntot Technologies. "With over two million deployments already achieved and another five million underway, we are seeing software-defined radio evolve from an alternative approach into the preferred architecture for modern vehicles. Our focus remains on delivering high-performance, production-proven SDR solutions that provide scalability, lower hardware costs, and long-term flexibility for automakers worldwide."

The launch of the DAB+ Public Policy Toolbox by WorldDAB, a global playbook to help governments and regulatory bodies transition terrestrial radio from analog (FM) to digital (DAB+), further reinforces Inntot's vision for software-defined radio to help automakers scale efficiently across markets.

About Inntot Technologies

Inntot Technologies is a leading Software-Defined Radio (SDR) and In-Cabin Audio Technology company specializing in high-performance digital media receiver solutions. Inntot's patented SDR IP portfolio supports global standards including DAB/DAB+, Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM), China Digital Radio (CDR), and HD Radio (in collaboration with Xperi). Inntot leverages deep-tech engineering to eliminate premium chip hardware costs, bringing affordable, high-quality infotainment to vehicle programs worldwide. Inntot is a proud member of WorldDAB and the DRM Consortium and actively contributes to their respective technical committees.