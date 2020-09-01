INSIGHTEC MR-Guided Focused Ultrasound Receives Reimbursement from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease

HAIFA, Israel and MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INSIGHTEC®, a global medical technology innovator of incisionless surgery, today announced that it has received national reimbursement from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for treating Parkinson's Disease.

Parkinson's Disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder with an incidence in Japan of 1 in 100 people above the age of 60, based on a survey conducted by MHLW. INSIGHTEC's Exablate® Neuro uses focused ultrasound waves to precisely target and ablate tissue deep within the brain with no incisions. The treatment is performed under Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) guidance for real-time treatment monitoring.

"Parkinson's Disease patients now have a new incisionless surgical treatment option, focused ultrasound," commented Professor Takaomi Taira, Director of Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery, Department of Neurosurgery, Tokyo Women's Medical University (TWMU), Tokyo, Japan. "Using focused ultrasound we can precisely target and treat the brain regions which contribute to improvements of the patient's symptoms."

Exablate Neuro is approved for targeting the thalamus for treating Tremor-dominant Parkinson's Disease, and the globus pallidum for treating advanced Parkinson's Disease in patients suffering from mobility, rigidity, or dyskinesia symptoms.

"Japan is the first country in the world to cover focused ultrasound for Parkinson's Disease with nationwide public health insurance," commented Maurice R. Ferré MD, INSIGHTEC CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. "This is a major milestone for patients with Parkinson's Disease across Japan."

The Exablate Neuro device received MHLW approval for the treatment of medication-refractory essential tremor and National Health Insurance coverage in June 2019 and received a pre-market approval (PMA) for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease in January 2020. There are currently 12 medical institutions in Japan performing the MR-guided focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor on a routine basis.

"This extended coverage by the National Health Insurance provides an incisionless treatment option for Parkinson's Disease patients," said Yair Bauer, Country Manager, INSIGHTEC Japan. "This adds to the existing coverage for treatment of tremor from essential tremor and Parkinson's Disease," he added

