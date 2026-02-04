InSolare Energy and Versogen Partner to Advance AEM Electrolyser Technology in India

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InSolare Energy Limited (IEL), one of India's leading renewable energy and Net zero solutions provider in India, has entered into a technology transfer partnership and strategic collaboration with Versogen Inc., a global innovator and U.S.-based pioneer in Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology, to jointly develop and commercialize advanced AEM stack and electrolyser solutions for the Indian green hydrogen ecosystem.

Dr. Hemanshu Bhatt, Co-Founder & CTO, InSolare Energy Limited Dr. Yushan Yan, Co-Founder & CEO, Versogen Inc.

The collaboration marks an important milestone in InSolare's long-term roadmap to expand into emerging clean energy technologies and support India's transition towards low-carbon and sustainable energy systems.

InSolare Energy has licensed Versogen's stack intellectual property, know-how, and design expertise for stack development in India. Under this partnership, Versogen will provide its advanced technology, technical expertise, and specialized materials sourcing to drive the project forward, thereby accelerating the development of high-performance Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) stacks and electrolysers, strengthening India's green hydrogen ecosystem. The collaboration is aimed at building indigenous expertise and supporting future applications across industrial decarbonisation and clean energy infrastructure.

Purpose of the Collaboration

The agreement focuses on accelerating the Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Stack Development, aimed at creating high-performance electrolysers tailored for the Indian market. This collaboration leverages Versogen's AEM stack technology, combined with InSolare's engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and market presence, to enable cost-effective, large-scale green hydrogen production. Through this engagement, InSolare seeks to integrate global innovation with local execution strength, aligning with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and broader energy transition objectives.

InSolare Energy plans to establish a 250–300 MW electrolyser manufacturing facility in India, scalable up to 1 GW focused on AEM electrolyser technology, leveraging advanced technologies to establish cost-effective, highly efficient and reliable product to meet domestic demand and focused international markets.

The proposed agreement is aligned with InSolare's strategic vision to strengthen its presence across the green hydrogen value chain and support Versogen's objective of expanding its cutting-edge AEM technology beyond the U.S. market.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Hemanshu Bhatt, Co-Founder & CTO, InSolare Energy Limited, said: "This collaboration with Versogen represents a strategic step in our journey towards future-ready clean energy solutions. By integrating Versogen's world-class AEM technology with our manufacturing and project expertise, we are accelerating the adoption of cost-effective green hydrogen solutions that directly support India's National Green Hydrogen Mission. This partnership allows us to prepare for the next phase of the energy transition in a structured and responsible manner."

Dr. Yushan Yan, Co-Founder & CEO, Versogen Inc, added: "India represents one of the most dynamic markets for green hydrogen and a significant opportunity for the development of scalable green hydrogen solutions. Through this partnership with InSolare, we are bringing our patented PiperION® AEM technology to enable scalable, efficient, and affordable hydrogen production that will play a vital role in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors and meeting global climate goals."

PiperION® is a registered trademark of Versogen, Inc.

Alignment with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) Targets

The collaboration is closely aligned with the objectives of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to establish the country as a global hub for green hydrogen production, utilization, and export. By strengthening domestic electrolyser manufacturing capacity and deploying advanced AEM technology, this partnership will directly contribute to:

Reducing the cost of green hydrogen and its derivatives

Developing indigenous cutting-edge stack and electrolyser technology

Supporting the government's target of 5 MMT of annual green hydrogen production by 2030.

Enhancing India's self-reliance in critical clean energy technologies under the "Make in India" initiative.

Significance of the Partnership

This partnership is set to play a pivotal role in India's energy transition. By combining Versogen's cutting-edge AEM technology with InSolare's strong foothold in the Indian clean energy market, this collaboration supports the NGHM's ambition to decarbonize industry, foster innovation, and build a robust domestic electrolyser manufacturing ecosystem.

About InSolare

InSolare Energy Limited (IEL) has emerged as one of the few companies in India to secure Production Linked Incentives (PLI) across all three categories:

10 MW per annum indigenous electrolyser manufacturing,

19,000 metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production, and a

85,000 metric tonne per annum green ammonia production under SECI's SIGHT scheme.

With this unique achievement, InSolare has firmly positioned itself as a frontrunner in the green hydrogen and green ammonia space. The company is also planning to establish a 250–300 MW AEM electrolyser manufacturing facility in India, targeted to be operational by 2027, building on its 16+ years of expertise in renewable energy project development and EPC execution.

About Versogen

Versogen, based in the U.S., specializes in PiperION® AEM membranes, known for their high durability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in electrolyser applications. The company is recognized globally as a leader in advancing sustainable hydrogen solutions through its proprietary AEM technology.

