Institute of Risk Management announces results for the June 2022 Level- 2 IRMCert Examination in India

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute Of Risk Management has announced the results of the June 2022 Level-2 examination in India, leading to the awarding of IRMCert designation to successful candidates. Mangesh Ulman, Senior Manager- ERM at Ernst & Young, Global Delivery Services, and Mietesh Mirani, AGM Internal Audit at Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, scored 65 respectively in the Principles of Risk and Risk Management (PRRM) module, while Kajal Jani, Intern - Risk Management at Central Depository Services Limited, scored 60 in the Practice of Risk Management (PORM) module, in the Enterprise Risk Management elective. For the Financial Services Risk Management (FSRM) elective, Pranjal Naphade, MBA alumnus from ICFAI Business School, and Process Manager at EClerx Service, scored 67 in both, Principles of Risk and Risk Management in Financial Services (FSPRRM) and Practice of Risk Management in Financial Services (FSPORM) modules. IRMCert is a designation that is professionally recognised across 143 countries.

Congratulating the rank holders, Hersh Shah: CEO, Institute of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate, said, "Congratulations to the candidates who have cleared the Level-2 Qualification. On behalf of IRM Global, I welcome them to our growing community of certified ERM professionals. With the increased demand for risk expertise, the IRM Level-2 qualification is a huge asset in the community of risk professionals to create an impact in the global business environment. We, at IRM India Affiliate, are committed to expanding our enterprise risk management ecosystem with the highest global standards of education and knowledge. Good luck to the candidates appearing for the November, 2022 Level 1 and Level 2 examination."

After clearing IRMCert, Mangesh Ulman: Senior Manager- ERM Ernst & Young, Global Delivery Services, said, "Education is a continuous process. It enables professionals to boost their efficiency and establish professional credibility. Now, equipped with the IRMCert certification, I feel more confident to support my clients to build a robust Enterprise Risk Management Program and manage their risks effectively."

CA Mietesh Mirani: AGM, Internal Audit - Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, expressed his gratitude to IRM for his success and said, "Firstly I would like to thank IRM India Affiliate for the support and guidance. Through Level 2 I have gained knowledge & insights about core ERM concepts including guidance on international frameworks along with practical application tools. The core textbook was detailed and I had access to varied resources on risk management which assisted me in preparing for the exams. My advice to the Level 2 aspirants is to stick to the suggested core reading material first and then move to other reading material. Looking forward to contributing to the profession and pursuing Level 3 GradIRM."

An alumnus of NM college and currently Interning with the Risk Management department at Central Depository Services India Limited (CDSL), Kajal Jani said, "Growing up in a traditional business family blessed me with the ability to think about business risk; however, this was ad hoc thinking. Following my IRM certification, the thought-provoking approach to systematic risk management assisted me in broadening my perspective on Enterprise Risk Management. I am also extremely grateful to IRM India Affiliate for supporting me with an internship at CDSL. I look forward to getting the next milestone in achieving the Level 3 GradIRM and becoming a professional risk manager."

Pranjal Naphade: Alumnus of ICFAI Business School, working as Process (Treasury) Manager at eClerx Services Limited, said, "The path from being a Level 1 aspirant to IRMCert has been developmental; however I feel my risk journey has just begun. I feel elated and privileged that I have started this journey with IRM's qualification and I am looking forward to it. I would like to congratulate all the candidates who have cleared different levels of examination and best of luck to all the aspirants."

Certified Enterprise Risk Management professionals are in high demand across every sector as businesses attempt to strengthen their risk intelligence and build resilience towards uncertainties, especially as the global economy continues to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Given that risk is inherent in all aspects, functions and departments of any business, it is imperative for organisations to invest in robust teams of qualified risk professionals who possess the right expertise to steer companies through new and emerging threats, and help to achieve critical business objectives.

IRM's 5-Level pathway to Certified Fellowship in ERM, with professional designations at each stage after Level 2, certifies candidates' expertise in ERM while strengthening their problem-solving skills, risk-based decision making, and analytical thinking skills. Students and working professionals can gain a fundamental understanding of ERM by taking the Level 1 examination which is held four times a year - in February, May, August, and November. Successful candidates then proceed for IRM's Level-2 exam conducted in June and November, where they can choose between the ERM and FSRM electives, earning the IRMCert designation upon clearing the examination.

Level 3 qualifications are earned by successfully completing project-based assignments, which leads to the awarding of GradIRM certification, which is at par with a Master's degree. This, subsequently, offers an entry route to IRM's Level 4 qualification. GradIRM-qualified candidates who possess at least 3 years of practical experience in a risk role, and have completed a minimum of 30 hours annually of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) activities in the previous year can apply to receive the CMIRM designation. To attain the CFIRM designation, candidates must have held the CMIRM designation for at least two years, have a minimum of 8 years of risk management work experience, and also must have completed at least 30 hours of CDP activities in the preceding year.

IRM also offers qualifications in Digital Risk Management, in partnership with University of Warwick, UK, and Supply Chain Risk Management.

More information on IRM's qualifications, exam updates, and other details are available at - https://www.theirmindia.org/ .

Institute of Risk Management, India Affiliate:

The Institute of Risk Management is the world's leading professional body for enterprise risk management qualifications and memberships (levels 1 to 5). IRM publishes research and guidance, and also professional standards across the world. Our members (including members of the Institute of Operational Risk) work in all industries, in all risk disciplines, and across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors in more than 143 countries. With 360 exam centers in India, candidates can earn the IRM designations by pursuing the global examinations through IRM India Affiliate. IRM India Affiliate has entered into knowledge partnerships with Invest India, National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (Ministry of MSME), CNBC TV18, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), ImaginXP, Eduvanz, JB Boda Group, Cipla, and Bombay Chartered Accountants Society. IRM India Affiliate also recently collaborated with NMIMS to launch India's first professional programmes in ERM covering IRM's exams and further launched a report with AICTE (under the Ministry of Education) on ERM and the Indian Higher Education System. In addition, it also runs The CRO Circle with Deloitte India's Risk Advisory.

