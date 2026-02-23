Institutional Mental Health Strengthens Across 62 Colleges as Women Emerge as Key Peer Support Leaders

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A year-long youth mental health engagement initiative implemented across 62 colleges by Mpower, an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust, has reached over 1,12,000 students aged 18 to 21 years through structured awareness sessions and peer-support models under the COPE (Counselling and Outreach for Peer Empowerment) programme.

Building on the momentum of the Mpowering Minds Youth Mental Health Summit 2025, the initiative has prioritised strengthening early identification, peer intervention, and institutional mental health systems within higher education settings.

"Mental health cannot remain reactive; it must become an integral part of the structure of our educational institutions. When colleges establish clear systems for early support and train students to recognise signs of distress, we move beyond awareness toward meaningful action. What is particularly encouraging is the leadership demonstrated by young women across campuses. They are not only speaking about mental health — they are leading change. Our goal is simple: to make mental health support visible, accessible and proactive, and to share our learnings with other stakeholders so it becomes embedded within every college. The Mpowering Minds Summit platform is a starting point," said Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder & Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust and Mpower.

One year on, a survey was conducted to assess its impact and progress across participating institutions.

One-Year Review Findings

A focus group survey conducted among participating students across 62 colleges revealed:

70% female and 30% male student participation.

Among 400 trained Student Mental Health First Aiders, 574 were female and 172 were male, representing 77% female involvement in peer-support roles.

These findings underscore the strong engagement of young women in structured mental health conversations and peer-support leadership within colleges. These findings come as Mpower, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, prepares to convene the Mpowering Minds – Women's Mental Health Summit 2026 in Bengaluru on 27 February 2026, led by Neerja Birla. The national forum will spotlight women's mental health across life stages—from adolescence to motherhood and leadership—emphasising the importance of early engagement, gender-responsive support systems, and sustained dialogue to prevent long-term psychological impact and strengthen outcomes for women nationwide.

Further insights from the survey and institutional reporting indicate measurable progress in awareness and early intervention:

80% of students report improved ability to recognize early signs of emotional distress.

27% sought professional help after participating in campus mental health activities.

90% of trained First Aiders feel confident identifying emotionally at-risk peers.

Over 40% have referred at least one peer to professional services.

Nearly 75% of participating colleges strengthened internal mental health support systems, including counsellors, wellness booths, and reinforced anti-bullying and anti-ragging measures.

Students identified academic pressure, career anxiety, and overthinking as the most frequently reported concerns. Internal programme observations highlighted that young women often engage in discussions around academic-performance anxiety, self-esteem, body-image pressures, safety concerns, and balancing aspirations with societal expectations.

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) notes that women are nearly twice as likely as men to experience depression and are more prone to anxiety-related conditions, underscoring the importance of gender-responsive mental health approaches.

The COPE programme continues to collaborate with higher education institutions to strengthen structured, sustainable mental health support systems through peer-led models, capacity-building, and institutional partnerships, aiming to create inclusive environments where young women can access care, support, and empowerment at scale.

About Mpower

Mpower, an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust is a pioneering social enterprise dedicated to transforming India approach to mental health. Founded 10 years ago, Mpower has emerged as a leading force in spreading awareness, reducing stigma, and delivering holistic mental health care. With a robust team of over 200 trained professionals, Mpower impacts more than 121 million lives across seven cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Kota and Pune. Operating through five key verticals—Movement, Clinical Care, Outreach, Academia, and Mpower 1 on 1—Mpower offers a comprehensive range of services. The Movement focuses on changing cultural perceptions and alleviating stigma. Clinical Care provides world-class mental health services through the Centre, the Foundation, and the Cell, catering to various needs from holistic care to affordable support for the underprivileged. The Outreach vertical drives awareness and capacity-building through IGNITE Programs for schools, colleges, NGOs, and corporates. Academia equips individuals and professionals with skills to handle mental health crises and foster empathy. The Helpline offers 24/7 multilingual support, while special projects like Samvedana enhance mental health care in primary health centers. Mpower's integrated approach and collaboration with government agencies underscore its commitment to creating a supportive and stigma-free mental health landscape.