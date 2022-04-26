Intelligent Document Processing Market to Reach USD 4.15 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 37% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intelligent Document Processing Market is Segmented by Type (Legacy IDP, AI-native IDP), by Application (Financial Industry, Healthcare, Retail & Ecommerce, Government & Public Sector): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.

The global intelligent document processing (IDP) market is expected to grow from USD 860 million in 2021 to USD 4.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 37%.

Major factors driving the growth of the intelligent document processing market are:

IDP refers to the process of converting unstructured and semi-structured data from documents like emails and images into structured, usable data. This information can then be used to improve insights and processes. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Intelligent document processing market.

The rising need for enterprises to process large volumes of semi-structured and unstructured documents with greater accuracy and speed, increasing investments in digital transformation, and the rising adoption of cloud-based document processing solutions are among the major factors driving the Intelligent Document Processing market's growth.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-39O8070/Global_Intelligent_Document_Processing_IDP

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE INTELLIGENT DOCUMENT PROCESSING MARKET

To stay competitive, businesses are dealing with larger volumes of semi-structured and unstructured documents that must be processed faster and more accurately than before. Manually processing these large volumes of documents takes an inordinate amount of time. As a result, businesses are increasingly required to process large volumes of semi-structured and unstructured documents with greater precision and speed. Both paper and electronic documents can be processed using intelligent document processing. Data capture makes information management simple for any company. The information can be organized more quickly and efficiently now that the documents have been converted to digital format. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Intelligent document processing market.

The recent covid-19 outbreak is expected to propel the growth of the intelligent document processing market. Client delivery automation, classifying incoming credit applications from various channels for banks approving loans, online verification of identification documents, and clause detection in legal documents are some of the key business processes that intelligent document processing solutions help companies automate. The COVID-19 pandemic has hastened the adoption of intelligent document processing in businesses. Employees have limited or no access to physical documents due to the lockdown. As a result, the demand for digitization is growing, and document automation with intelligent document processing is on the verge of becoming a requirement.

The federal and state governments deal with a lot of data. With millions of federal government employees and millions more state and local government employees in the United States, the amount of data is nearly insurmountable. IDP uses document capture to speed up the digitization of physical records. The software also verifies the accuracy of the data and automatically redacts any sensitive data that should not be made public. Because every digital document will be stored in a secure database, the risk of sensitive information being leaked and published without the agency's permission is reduced. Thus the increasing adoption by government agencies is expected to drive the growth of the Intelligent document processing market.

Every day, banking institutions must process a large number of documents, ranging from credit card applications to cheque payments. Because of the nature of this industry, Intelligent Document Processing is heavily used to automate these tasks and reduce the risk of an error. The Intelligent Document Processing Market is expected to grow as a result of this factor.

Currently, manually transferring patient records to an EHR system is time-consuming and error-prone, resulting in unnecessary lawsuits. Given the prevalence of paper forms, finding a solution to automatically sort, identify, extract, and match data from documents, faxes, PDFs, and scans to a patient's EHR is critical. Healthcare organizations can use IDP to improve EHR workflows without sacrificing patient care quality. Patients' records can be easily captured from emails, scanners, faxes, mobile devices, emails, and portals, and relevant data can be automatically exported to an existing EHR system. IDP can also be used for patient onboarding that is automated. Thus the growing adoption in the healthcare industry is expected to increase the growth of the Intelligent Document Processing Market.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-39O8070/global-intelligent-document-processing-idp

INTELLIGENT DOCUMENT PROCESSING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the Government is expected to be the most lucrative segment. The government sector's growth can be attributed to an increase in demand for greater flexibility, improved data security, and advanced intelligence. Furthermore, the public sector, healthcare, banking, financial services, and life sciences are some of the major industries that contribute to the IDP market's revenue.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region during the forecast period. The region's businesses are the most forward-thinking in terms of AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision, boosting the document analysis market's growth. The presence of major players in North America is also a significant factor in the region's adoption of intelligent document processing.

Get Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-39O8070/Global_Intelligent_Document_Processing_IDP

Key Players

IBM

Open Text Corporation

Datamatics Global Services Limited

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

ABBYY

PDFTRON SYSTEMS

Kofax

Appian

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Rossum

Canoe Intelligence

WorkFusion

Baidu

Laiye

ENCOO

AntWorks

Singularity Systems

OpenBots.

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-39O8070/Global_Intelligent_Document_Processing_IDP

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-39O8070&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

Click here to see related reports on Intelligent Document Processing Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports