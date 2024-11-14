InterGlobe's International Hospitality Brand Miiro expands its footprint in Europe

Welcomes The Mansard, in Switzerland to its Growing Portfolio of European Hotels

NEW DELHI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterGlobe's new lifestyle hotel brand in Europe, Miiro, continues its expansion with the addition of The Mansard, Gstaad, to its growing portfolio. This marks the brand's entry into Switzerland and positions it as a key player in the European hospitality landscape. The Mansard will join existing Miiro hotels in Paris and Barcelona, along with new properties opening soon in London and Vienna in 2025. Launched in June 2024, Miiro is a characterful collection of individually designed hotels in the heart of Europe's most vibrant cities.

The Mansard Gstaad

The 29-room hotel is ideally positioned in the centre of Gstaad, an idyllic ski destination nestled in the Swiss Alps. Overlooking Gstaad's famed promenade, The Mansard offers a vibrant atmosphere where charming boutiques, luxury shopping, and gourmet dining are just a stroll away.

The Hotel's rooftop bar offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, while the restaurant showcases the finest local ingredients from the Bernese Oberland. The property, which is open year-round, also features a sauna, Miiro's signature Refresh Room, as well as ski storage facilities.

Travellers from India are always on the lookout for unique experiences and The Mansard, Gstaad, provides the perfect charming and romantic escape, offering a blend of alpine luxury along with modern comforts. With its stunning views and exceptional hospitality, The Mansard promises to be an ideal destination for discerning Indian travellers seeking an unforgettable experience in one of Switzerland's most picturesque settings.

Neena Gupta, CEO at Miiro and Executive Director-Group Strategy and International Hospitality for InterGlobe Enterprises, comments: "We are thrilled to be welcoming The Mansard into the Miiro collection this winter, as we continue to explore new opportunities to grow the brand in interesting neighbourhoods across Europe. Like all Miiro hotels, The Mansard will offer Brilliantly Considered stays that champion local partners, friendly service, and the opportunity for our guests to recharge, while also becoming a welcoming spot for locals and visitors to enjoy, whether it's for a morning coffee or evening drinks at the rooftop bar."

The Mansard, owned by Miiro's parent company, InterGlobe Enterprises, has been operating as an independent hotel since May 2024. It will reopen as a Miiro hotel later this month following the rollout of a comprehensive brand training programme and a series of thoughtful enhancements to elevate the hotel and guest experience.

Opening in time for the start of the winter season, The Mansard will welcome skiers from all across the world. The Hotel will offer 'Brilliantly Considered Stays' that deeply connect travellers with local culture and redefine the hospitality experience.

About Miiro

Miiro is a new lifestyle hotel brand launching a characterful collection of individually designed hotels. Located in the heart of Europe's most vibrant cities. Derived from the Latin word "miro", meaning "I wonder" and whose double vowel symbolises reflection, Miiro encourages guests to pause, look around and savour every moment. Each hotel is inspired by the surrounding neighbourhood, with its own personality and connection to the local community. Miiro is an InterGlobe Enterprises company, India's largest aviation and hospitality conglomerate, which holds leading positions in aviation, hospitality and travel-related services and, through its various businesses, employs more than 65,000 professionals worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.miirohotels.com.

About InterGlobe Enterprises

InterGlobe Enterprises is an Indian travel conglomerate involved in Aviation (IndiGo), Hospitality, Logistics, Technology, Airline Management, Advanced Pilot Training, and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. InterGlobe, through its various businesses, employs more than 65,000 professionals across 135+ cities globally. Since 1989, the group has been building businesses and working with global brands to deliver Quality and Value. It has been bridging the gap between people and markets through Innovation and Service Leadership. Over the past three decades, InterGlobe has continued to expand its vision, contribution, and footprint, becoming one of India's foremost conglomerates.

For more information, visit www.interglobe.com.

