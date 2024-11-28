InterGlobe's Neena Gupta Awarded the Up-and-Coming Hotelier Award at Boutique Design New York

NEW DELHI, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neena Gupta, CEO of Miiro Hotels and Executive Director of Group Strategy and International Hospitality at InterGlobe, has been honoured with the 'Up-and-Coming Hotelier Award' at the Gold Key Awards gala, held alongside the Boutique Design Fair New York (BDNY). The award ceremony, attended by top professionals from the world of design, travel, and lifestyle, was held on November 11th in New York.

Neena Gupta - Up-and-Coming Hotelier Award

The annual BDNY and Gold Key Awards is the hospitality industry's longest running and most prestigious celebration of design excellence. The coveted 'Up-and-Coming Hotelier Award' honours visionaries who are redefining guest expectations within the hospitality industry. The recipients are the masterminds behind young and emerging brands that are establishing themselves as key players in the boutique and lifestyle hotel segment.

Boutique Design is a renowned hospitality magazine that showcases innovative designs in hotels, spas, and restaurants and celebrates the designers creating inventive hospitality spaces around the globe. Boutique Design Fair NY, the leading trade fair for hospitality professionals, connects designers, architects, and developers with top manufacturers and marketers of exceptional hospitality design elements. Past recipients of the BDNY award include industry leaders from renowned boutique hospitality groups and independent hotels.

This award recognises Neena's visionary leadership and commitment to excellence in conceptualising and developing Miiro Hotels in an incredibly short timeframe. Miiro is a characterful collection of individually designed hotels in the heart of Europe's most vibrant cities. Each Hotel is inspired by the surrounding neighbourhood with its own colourful personality, offering authentic and unique experiences to its guests. Miiro launched earlier this year, opening new properties including Le Grand Hotel Cayré in Paris (July 2024) and Borneta in Barcelona (August 2024). Upcoming openings in Gstaad (The Mansard opening this month), as well as London and two properties in Vienna in 2025, will further solidify the brand's global presence.

On winning the distinguished award, Neena Gupta, CEO at Miiro and Executive Director-Group Strategy and International Hospitality for InterGlobe Enterprises, said, "This recognition truly belongs to our exceptionally talented and diverse Miiro team, who brought InterGlobe's extraordinary vision to life with the opening of six hotels across five locations in under two years. We remain committed to setting new benchmarks by offering 'Brilliantly Considered Stays' that deeply connect travellers with local culture and redefine the hospitality experience."

About Miiro

Miiro is a new lifestyle hotel brand launching a characterful collection of individually designed hotels. Located in the heart of Europe's most vibrant cities. Derived from the Latin word 'miro', meaning 'I wonder' and whose double vowel symbolises reflection, Miiro encourages guests to pause, look around and savour every moment. Each hotel is inspired by the surrounding neighbourhood, with its own personality and connection to the local community.

Miiro is an InterGlobe Enterprises company, India's largest aviation and hospitality conglomerate, which holds leading positions in aviation, hospitality and travel-related services and, through its various businesses, employs more than 65,000 professionals worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.miirohotels.com

About InterGlobe Enterprises

InterGlobe Enterprises is an Indian travel conglomerate involved in Aviation (IndiGo), Hospitality, Logistics, Technology, Airline Management, Advanced Pilot Training, and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. InterGlobe, through its various businesses, employs more than 65,000 professionals across 135+ cities globally.

Since 1989, the Group has been building businesses and working with global brands to deliver Quality and Value. It has been bridging the gap between people and markets through Innovation and Service Leadership. Over the past three decades, InterGlobe has continued to expand its vision, contribution, and footprint, becoming one of India's foremost conglomerates.

For more information, please visit www.interglobe.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569350/Neena_Gupta.jpg