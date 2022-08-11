Intermedia Cloud Communications Wins the Coveted 2022 UC Award for Best UCaaS Solution Provider

Intermedia recognized for product innovation, sales growth, world-class support, and partner-first focus

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, was named the Best Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Solution Provider at the recent 5th annual UC Awards celebration. Hailed as the "UC technology industry's highest honor," the UC Awards are presented by UC Today, the leading international news organization honoring excellence across the unified communications and collaboration technology space.

Intermedia helps its over 130,000 business customers connect better from wherever their employees may be working; in the office one day, at home the next, on the road, or anywhere in between. Its cloud communications and collaboration portfolio includes voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more - all delivered through one tightly integrated, highly reliable, and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and six-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

And as a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,200 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include the Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

As the world continues its transition to hybrid work, Intermedia continues its commitment to product innovation, particularly by offering the solutions that help businesses keep their employees connected and productive, while at the same time delivering more informed and responsive customer care, from wherever they may be working. And, again, all delivered on one single platform.

It is this commitment to creating a more connected world, better employee collaboration and customer experiences, coupled with world-class support and revolutionary partner-first programs that continues to drive accolades for Intermedia.

"Intermedia has set the standard for UCaaS providers, with uniquely powerful products and services that both businesses and the channel community that serves them can greatly benefit. We had a record number of award submissions this year, so to receive this honor is a fantastic achievement for Intermedia and very well deserved," said Rob Scott, Publisher of UC Today and Host of UC Awards 2022.

Judging this year was led by a panel of esteemed industry experts including Irwin Lazar - President & Principal Analyst at Metrigy Research, Blair Pleasant - President & Principal Analyst of COMMfusion LLC and Co-Founder of BCStrategies, Zeus Kerravala - Founder & Principal Analyst at ZK Research, Tim Banting - Practice Leader & Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia, Kevin Kieller - Co-Founder at EnableUC, Melissa Swartz - Founder at Swartz Counsulting LLC, Jon Arnold - Principal of J Arnold & Associates, and Dave Michels - Principal Analyst & Founder of Talking Pointz.

"To be recognized by the premier organization and analysts covering the unified communications and collaboration space is just tremendous validation of the efforts of our entire company," said Michael Gold, Intermedia CEO. "I'm honored to be working alongside the team at Intermedia and our growing network of valued channel partners, and we will continue to work together to make it easier for businesses to work better no matter where their employees are located."

For more information about Intermedia, it's products, services, and partner programs, please visit intermedia.com.

For more information on the UC Awards, visit https://awards.uctoday.com/2022-winners/.

About Intermedia Cloud Communications, Inc.

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 130,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions – all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and six-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,200 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

About UC Awards

UC Awards is presented by UC Today and is a global awards event which celebrates UC and Collaboration technology innovation and industry success. Building on last year's event, UC Awards 2022 is back again for its fifth year with a range of categories for vendors to enter.

Applications were at all-time high, with entries from the biggest and best organizations in unified communications and collaboration technology.

Contact:

Rob Gold

Intermedia

314.750.0880

[email protected]

Tammy Olson

Hotwire for Intermedia

619.308.5222

[email protected]

Intermedia, Intermedia Unite, Worry-Free Experience, and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.

J.D. Power 2021 Certified Assisted Technical Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com or www.tsia.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/605446/intermedia_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Intermedia