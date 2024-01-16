International Diabetes Federation and Sanofi Global Health Unit collaborate to strengthen diabetes response in 40 countries

The partnership will enhance diabetes care through training aimed at building capacity among healthcare professionals in low and middle-income countries.

BRUSSELS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in collaboration with Sanofi's Global Health Unit (GHU), is taking significant steps to improve access to diabetes care. The collaboration aims to support the early diagnosis, management and prevention of diabetes and its complications by training a minimum of 4,000 healthcare professionals (HCPs) in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) under-prepared to address the growing number of people living with diabetes.

The partnership will enhance the diabetes knowledge and skills of HCPs, particularly primary care physicians, nurses, diabetes educators and pharmacists in 40 countries.

According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas, the majority of the more than half a billion individuals now living with diabetes worldwide are found in LMICs. This number is predicted to reach 783 million by 2045, with 94% of the total increase occurring in LMICs – a total of 233 million more people with diabetes. Consequently, there is an increasing need for diabetes-trained healthcare professionals in these countries to help lead the response.

Compared to other regions, the highest proportionate increase in the number of people with diabetes by 2045 is predicted to occur in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a 129% increase expected. The region will be a significant area of focus for the partners during the first phase of the programme. The collaboration between IDF and GHU consists of the following key components:

Online training for 1,500 HCPs in 40 target countries.

Face-to-face training for 2,500 HCPs in five carefully selected countries.

Courses delivered in English and French.

The selection process for participants has started. Ministries of Health, national diabetes associations and scientific societies have already identified more than 500 healthcare professionals to take part in the training. The five countries selected for the face-to-face training are Cambodia, Chad, Malawi, Togo, and Uganda.

Professor Akhtar Hussain, President of the International Diabetes Federation, said: "We believe that access to quality diabetes care is a fundamental right for everyone living with diabetes, regardless of where they live. This collaboration with Sanofi's Global Health Unit marks a significant step towards realising our vision. By equipping healthcare professionals in under-served regions with the necessary knowledge and skills, we are not only transforming lives, but are also helping build a stronger global response to the threat diabetes currently poses to countries and communities."

"Sanofi's Global Health Unit is committed to ensuring access to affordable, equitable and sustainable healthcare in 40 of the most vulnerable countries around the world. Cross-sector partnerships, like this collaboration with IDF; are critical to achieving our shared mission to combat diabetes on a global scale. By empowering healthcare professionals with the latest knowledge and skills, we are working together to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by diabetes," added Jon Fairest, Head of Global Health Unit, Sanofi.

IDF and Sanofi's GHU recognise that achieving early diagnosis and equitable access to ongoing diabetes care require a collective effort, involving local and national health systems, inter-governmental agencies, and civil society.

For more information about this joint initiative, please visit www.idfdiabeteschool.org/ghu-training/en

About The International Diabetes Federation

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) is an umbrella organisation of over 240 national diabetes associations in 160 countries and territories. Its mission is to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prevent diabetes in those at risk. The Federation has been leading the global diabetes community since 1950. www.idf.org