Internet Sports Betting Market is expected to display an exponential growth by 2027 | CAGR: ~10% | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights the Internet Sports Betting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Game Type (Cybersports, Football, Basketball, Hockey, Cricket, Others); Device Type (Desktops & Laptop, Tablets & Mobile); Region/Country.

The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Internet Sports Betting Market in the Global context. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Global Internet Sports Betting Market at the regional & country levels.

Market Overview

The growing number of sports events owing to the growing end-user interest, rising number of sports enthusiasts, and sports sponsorship across the globe are also key contributing factors to the market growth. Overall, sports sponsorship has been increasing for the last 10 years. While $37.9 billion was spent on sports sponsorship in 2007, a further 50% was spent in 2018. Some of the most-watched sports events in the world are the Tour de France – 3.5 Billion Viewers, World Cup of Soccer – 3.3 Billion Viewers, Cricket World Cup – 2.6 Billion Viewers, Summer Games – 2 Billion Viewers, etc.

Also, robust growth in digitalization is the key factor that is attributed to the growing market of internet sports betting. Cloud platforms are becoming more popular for storing data as a result of the recent global digital revolution, and there has been a surge in online transactions and payments among commercial and retail customers. Consumers now have simple access to online sports betting platforms thanks to the rapid rise of digital platforms and rising Internet penetration, which will drive the global sports betting industry forward throughout the forecast period.

The global internet sports betting market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on the game type, the market is bifurcated into cybersports, football, basketball, hockey, cricket, and others. In 2020, the football segment acquired the majority share owing to the growing popularity of football-related betting, especially in European countries. As per research conducted by the University of Bath, some young men said they can no longer watch a football match unless they have multiple bets; commonly they have up to 25 accounts with online gambling companies, and their football conversations with mates are all about betting, rather than the game.

Based on the device type, the market is divided into desktops & laptops and tablets & mobiles. In 2020, the tablet & mobile segment grabbed the majority share and dominated the market. The offers and bonuses given by the companies are also leading to the growth of the market. The Hard Rock Sportsbook app currently running a promotion where you receive a risk-free bet of up to US$100 with your first deposit.

Internet Sports Betting Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

Based on the Region, the Europe region dominated the global internet sports betting market in 2020. Surging disposable income and surging interest of end-users in sports in the countries such as the U.K, France, Germany, etc., are leading to the growth of the region. However, Asia-Pacific would witness a robust CAGR in the forthcoming years.

The major players targeting the market include

Cyber Bet

Betway Group

Flutter Entertainment

Fortuna Entertainment Group

William Hill Limited

Unikrn Inc.

Unibet

Kindred Group

Entain Plc.

888 Holdings Plc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating in the global context. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Internet Sports Betting Market. The major players have been analyzed using different research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and advancements in the internet sports betting Market?

Which factors are influencing the internet sports betting market over the forecast period?

What are the challenges, threats, and risks in the internet sports betting market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the internet sports betting market?

What are the demanding regions of the internet sports betting market globally?

What will be the market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

