interop.io Announces Free Partner Edition, Paving the Way for Universal Application Interoperability

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- interop.io, the global leader in desktop interoperability, today announced a no-cost edition of its desktop interoperability software suite, io.Connect. The new Partner Edition of io.Connect allows fintechs, both large and small, to adopt interoperability patterns into their software without fees, exclusivity commitments, or operational hurdles.

"Market adoption of interoperability is growing exponentially," says Dan Schleifer, President and Co-Founder of interop.io. "Clients are demanding that the vendors they rely on participate, but it's not always clear to vendors how to engage or what the barriers to entry are. We are providing that clarity today."

The io.Connect Partner Edition will not only allow technology providers to build and test their software for connectivity to interop-committed market participants, it will also allow interop.io partners to kickstart their own interoperability strategy – a move that large capital markets vendors are not only embracing, but directly monetizing.

"Genesis Global is thrilled to partner with interop.io, as it facilitates building rich, reactive, interoperable applications for our clients across a broad range of financial market use cases," said Ben Jefferys, VP of Sales Engineering at Genesis Global. "We can provide clients the flexibility to break free from legacy constraints, reduce vendor dependency, and achieve the innovation they need – all powered by interoperability."

Benefits of the Partner Edition for vendors include:

Comprehensive API Access: Access essential FDC3 and advanced APIs to achieve robust interoperability and seamless connections across platforms.





Access essential FDC3 and advanced APIs to achieve robust interoperability and seamless connections across platforms. Effortless Client Deployment: Deploy easily to interop.io clients without complex customizations, enabling swift integration.





Deploy easily to interop.io clients without complex customizations, enabling swift integration. Low-Barrier Entry: With a free license, the Partner Edition supports early-stage integration, making it ideal for emerging fintechs.

The Partner Edition is the next logical step in the evolution of interoperability. By making a free instance of interoperability software available for all, it's possible for anyone to make their applications interoperable and integrate seamlessly with leading financial institutions.

"This new edition levels the playing field," added Schleifer. "As a committed maintainer of FDC3 and a FINOS Gold member, interop.io has always supported an open, connected ecosystem. By removing cost barriers, we're enabling fintechs to focus on what matters most: client-driven innovation and value creation."

The Partner Edition also includes co-marketing opportunities, access to extensive documentation, an FDC3 Developer Sandbox for testing, and regular updates to keep partners at the forefront of industry advancements. Vendors interested in learning more can contact [email protected].

As the demand for interoperability grows, interop.io remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in capital markets technology. This new offering underscores the company's mission to "connect anything to everything."

"This change to our partner model creates distribution potential for fintechs, better workflows for clients, and a better experience for everyone who works in or serves capital markets, all for free," said Viktoriya Shopova, Partner Success Manager at interop.io.

For additional details on the free Partner Edition, along with more advanced partnership options, visit https://interop.io/partner-tiers/.

About interop.io

interop.io was formed in June 2023 through the merger of Finsemble and Glue42 to create the global powerhouse driving application interoperability in capital markets and beyond. Leveraging FDC3 and workflow automation, interop.io allows clients to create Straight-Through Workflow and benefit from unparalleled levels of business agility, a more productive workforce and better operational control.

Media contact:

Anna Shearer

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2094792/interop_io_updated_Logo.jpg