Introducing Glen Flagler: The League of Legends Series - Affordable Luxury Single Malt Scotch Whisky Now in India

Acknowledging the plethora of spirits choices flooding the Indian market, including domestically produced single malts, Glen Flagler strategically devised "The League of Legends" series, considering India's cost-sensitive landscape. Heavy taxes and duties often inflate the prices of products such that even below-average products exceed INR 1000 per bottle in pricing in regions like Maharashtra and Karnataka, burdening the end consumer and compromising on quality.

With a deep understanding of Indian consumers and their drinking preferences, Glen Flagler intends to target regular drinkers who prioritize taste and quality over celebrity endorsements. Ms. Meenakshi Rana, CEO of Neilson Group, asserts that while celebrity-backed brands may garner attention, discerning consumers prioritize substance over hype.

"The League of Legends" series by Glen Flagler comprises three award winning variants, all meticulously produced and bottled in Scotland: Glen Flagler Single Malt Scotch Whisky which has won GOLD medal at International Spirits Challenge 2024, Glen Flagler Highland Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky has bagged SILVER medal at International Spirits Challenge 2024, and Glen Flagler Premium Blended Scotch Whisky also won SILVER medal at International Spirits Challenge 2024.

Glen Flagler proudly claims to be the sole single malt Scotch whisky in India that is distilled, aged, and bottled in Scotland, offering affordability surpassing many Indian single malts.

Ms. Rana emphasizes that achieving the title of India's best and most affordable single malt Scotch whisky was a formidable task, requiring years of strategic planning, meticulous barrel selection, and convincing distributors to prioritize quality over celebrity associations.

Backed by a commitment to Scottish craftsmanship, the entire Glen Flagler series comes with a money-back guarantee, ensuring customer satisfaction and quality assurance.

In summary, Glen Flagler's "The League of Legends" series represents a fusion of affordability and luxury, offering Indian consumers an unparalleled single malt Scotch whisky experience without compromising on quality or breaking the bank.

For more information, visit www.glenflagler.com/

About Neilson Europe

Neilson Europe is a Award -Winning distiller & producer of ultra-premium spirits from Europe and the United Kingdom. We have been recognized for our commitment to sustainability and our ability to create luxurious beverages. Our extensive portfolio consists of our own exclusive brands, which include exceptional Organic Single Estate Vodka, Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Blended Scotch Whisky, Authentic Belgian Craft Beer, Bavarian Beer, and a carefully curated collection of wines certified with IGP/IGT/AOC/AOP standards.

For more information, visit www.neilsoneurope.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503913/GFlagler_NEILSON_EUROPE.jpg