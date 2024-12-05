Introducing io.Bridge: Zero-Install Interoperability for Seamless Workflows

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- interop.io is proud to announce the launch of io.Bridge, a revolutionary solution to bring "interoperability everywhere." With io.Bridge, organizations can connect workflows across any application, device, or user environment—without any desktop installation.

Historically, building workflows between applications required them to reside within the same container, such as io.Connect Desktop for desktop-based workflows or io.Connect Browser for browser-based tasks. This setup limited workflow possibilities, particularly for native applications that can't operate within a browser. With io.Bridge, these boundaries are eliminated, enabling workflows that connect native, web, and third-party apps across desktops, laptops, tablets, and phones—all without requiring cumbersome desktop installations.

"It's time to bring native applications into zero-install environments," said Dan Schleifer, President and Co-Founder of interop.io. "With io.Bridge, we've made it possible to achieve seamless interoperability without installing additional software on desktops. This is a game-changer for IT teams and end-users alike, delivering flexibility without added complexity."

The io.Bridge platform is highly versatile, allowing deployment on clients' servers, private cloud environments, or directly on users' local machines. Without having to install any additional software on the desktop, clients can seamlessly pass data from native applications, such as Bloomberg Terminal or Microsoft Excel, to their web apps (with the help of io.Connect Application Adapters). This means no application is left behind regardless of how it's built or delivered.

This announcement underscores interop.io's commitment to advancing multi-device workflows without compromising security. Product managers, engineering leads, and DevOps professionals now have a powerful new tool to build secure, scalable workflows that bridge devices, locations, and user needs with ease.

Key benefits of io.Bridge include:

Zero-install flexibility: Achieve interoperability with native and web applications without requiring desktop container installations.

Multi-device support: Seamlessly connect workflows across desktops, laptops, tablets, and phones.

Security and control: Clients choose to deploy on-premise, in their private cloud, or on individual machines.

Scalability: Adaptable deployment options enable workflow expansion to new applications and users as needs evolve.

"By removing installation barriers, io.Bridge eliminates one of the most significant hurdles to interoperability adoption," added Schleifer. "IT teams can now deliver powerful workflows across web and native applications while maintaining control over security and deployment."

io.Bridge represents the next step in interop.io's vision to "connect anything to everything." It is available now, extending the capabilities of the io.Connect platform and transforming the way organizations leverage application interoperability for productivity and collaboration.

Discover how io.Bridge can transform your workflows at interop.io.

About interop.io

interop.io was formed in June 2023 through the merger of Finsemble and Glue42 to create the global powerhouse driving application interoperability in capital markets and beyond. Leveraging FDC3 and workflow automation, interop.io allows clients to create Straight-Through Workflows and benefit from unparalleled levels of business agility, a more productive workforce and better operational control.

