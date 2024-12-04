Introducing Weller Bourbon Whiskey, One of the World's Most Acclaimed Wheated Bourbons, Now Available in India

Two celebrated wheated bourbons from the World's Most Award-winning Distillery have arrived in the country, including Weller 12-Year-Old, the Oldest Age Stated Bourbon Distributed in India

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the World's Original and one of the Most Awarded Wheated Bourbon Whiskeys, made its grand debut in India with a celebrated launch event in Mumbai. Hailing from Buffalo Trace Distillery, the World's Most Award-Winning Distillery and oldest continuously operating distillery in the USA, Weller exemplifies craftsmanship, innovation and storied American whiskey-making tradition. Renowned for using wheat instead of rye in its recipe, Weller boasts a soft, smooth and complex taste profile, and will be available in two distinct expressions: Weller Special Reserve and Weller 12 Years Old, the oldest and one of the first age stated bourbons available in India.

The Weller brand is named after William Larue Weller who revolutionized bourbon in America in the early 1800s by replacing rye with wheat in the whiskey's mashbill, a process that resulted in a much softer, yet still elegant and refined, drinking experience. Over the years Weller Bourbon has gained international acclaim with hundreds of accolades to its name. The arrival of Weller Bourbon is expected to appeal to Indian spirits connoisseurs who crave flavor depth and complexity and a unique drinking experience.

"India is one of the world's leading whisky markets and until now it has not had the opportunity to round out its category with a super-premium wheated bourbon. Weller is a bourbon unlike anything in the Indian market, offering a unique and premium drink experience that stands apart from typical bourbons and other whiskies available today. Wheated whiskey, including Pappy Van Winkle, which is also proudly made at Buffalo Trace Distillery, has long been renowned as some of the best and most premium bourbon in the world. As India continues to embrace more varied premium spirit offerings, we believe Weller will resonate with those seeking an unparalleled drinking experience—one that reflects quality, craftsmanship, and distinction," said Diego Bianchi, GM, Emerging Markets & Barrel Select, Sazerac Company.

Vijay Kauthekar, Executive Vice President, John Distilleries Ltd, part of the Sazerac Company family of brands and distilleries, added, "India is the largest whiskey market in the world, and we believe the country is ready for high-end, luxury spirits like ultra-aged bourbons. Weller is the perfect brand to pave the way for the category. The whiskey's smoothness and complexity, combined with its rich history, will surely appeal to the modern Indian spirits consumer who values both tradition and innovation. While historically Indian consumers have been more familiar with other global whiskey categories, Weller provides a new, unique and expertly crafted American Whisky for consumers to enjoy with friends and family. We're excited to offer this award-winning bourbon to those ready to explore something truly distinct and exceptional."

Weller 12-Year-Old is the oldest age stated bourbon distributed in India. Aged for far longer than most wheated bourbons on the market, this offering is a smooth, easy-going and balanced bourbon with a beautiful deep bronze color best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Weller Special Reserve stands out with its burnt orange color and subtle, sweet profile. Its softer flavor notes make this bourbon great for cocktails, such as the classic Paper Plane recipe.

Weller Bourbon will be available across select markets in India beginning early December for the following pricing:

Weller Special Reserve - maximum retail price ranging from 2,500 INR (Haryana) - 4,500 INR ( Mumbai )

) Weller 12-Year-Old - a maximum retail price ranging from 5,400 INR (Haryana) - 7,750 INR ( Mumbai )

Bourbon, often referred to as America's Native Spirit, represents the highest standard in whiskey production, requiring products meet a stringent set of distillation and aging guidelines in order to enjoy the category distinction. Kentucky Straight Bourbon must be made from at least 51% corn, distilled in new charred oak barrels, crafted in the United States, and aged for a minimum of two years. Weller adheres to these guidelines but elevates the experience further by using wheat as the secondary grain and aging the whiskey longer than most other comparable options on the market today, resulting in a robust but smooth bourbon.

Follow @BuffaloTraceDistillery_India on Instagram to stay up to date on future Weller news and happenings across India.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1775 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 40 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Its George T. Stagg was named World Whiskey of the Year for 2022 and its Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye was named 2nd Finest Whiskey in the World for 2022. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 1,000 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies. Buffalo Trace Distillery also has a deep commitment to supporting charitable initiatives. To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery, visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com. To download images from Buffalo Trace Distillery visit http://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/media.