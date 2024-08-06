Investment Strategies for Different Age Groups: Insights from Motilal Oswal

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the products launched by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd is the Intelligent Advisory Portfolios (IAPs). IAPs offer a streamlined solution for equity market investing, ideal for retired professionals and individuals with substantial capital. Curated by Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), these pre-designed equity portfolios simplify investment decisions while managing the risk-return ratio. IAPs include options like ROBO Managed Investment Products and process-driven portfolios with expert oversight. Investors can choose between Dynamic and Static Portfolios, aligning with individual risk appetite and investment objectives, whether through lump-sum or SIP investments. With real-time portfolio tracking, IAPs provide continuous oversight, making them a reliable choice for those seeking efficient and managed investment opportunities.

Ajay Menon, MD & CEO, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, emphasized the firm's commitment to catering to individuals of all age groups. "The growth in digital trading has pulled many young investors and traders towards the stock market. Their needs are different from traditional investors and traders. With much focus on keeping our systems upgraded with the latest technology, we have also ensured to keep it simple and easy. This way, we have brought out a product that is suitable for all," Menon stated.

Investing in the stock market has become a highly sought-after opportunity for individuals across all age groups. From recent college graduates to retired professionals, everyone seems to recognize the potential of stock market investments and the power of compounding. This is evident from the significant surge in demand for Demat accounts in India. The number of Demat accounts has skyrocketed from 14.2 million in FY21 to an impressive 151 million as of March 2024, indicating broader participation from retail investors.

However, increased participation comes with greater risks. The stock market's dynamics are influenced by the actions of its investors and traders, and heightened engagement can lead to increased volatility. To help individual investors and traders navigate the market, India-based stock broking firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd has developed tailored products that suit the needs of investors and traders of different age groups. These solutions are designed to provide support and guidance, ensuring that participants can manage risks effectively and make informed investment decisions.

In its effort to develop products to support young investors and traders, Motilal Oswal has introduced Stock Baskets. These are curated portfolios of trending stocks, ideal for professional income individuals who may not have the time or expertise to pick individual stocks. Stock Baskets follow specific themes and trends, allowing investors to capitalize on market movements without the need for extensive research and analysis.

Considering the increased demand for options trading, Motilal Oswal developed the Options Store, a product crafted by industry experts. The Options Store provides traders with access to ready-made trading strategies, thereby reducing the effort required to research and plot strategies while reading charts. This tool is particularly resourceful for individuals who wish to engage in options trading but lack the time or experience to develop strategies from scratch. To curtail the risks associated with self-research and chart reading, the Options Store allows traders to automatically adopt expert strategies on their systems, thereby helping them visualize their potential returns and losses before entering into a trade.

For young investors, US Stocks have become increasingly attractive due to the growth prospects of the global market. Motilal Oswal offers a seamless way for Indian investors to invest in US Stocks, providing access to some of the world's largest and most dynamic companies. This opportunity allows young investors to diversify their portfolios and tap into international market trends.

Motilal Oswal's dedication to developing products that cater to different age groups is evident in its comprehensive approach. The firm's mobile app, Rise, integrates all these products, making the investment process simple and fast. The Rise app includes features for investing in Stock Baskets, accessing the Options Store, and trading in US Stocks. It also provides real-time tracking and expert insights, ensuring that investors and traders have the tools they need at their fingertips.

With its focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd continues to lead the way in providing tailored investment opportunities that meet the diverse needs of investors and traders across all age groups.

