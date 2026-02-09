IONS 2026 Conclave to Strengthen Maritime Security and Regional Cooperation

The Indian Navy

09 Feb, 2026, 16:10 IST

The Indian Navy hosts Maritime Convergence 2026, a trifecta of three naval events IFR-MILAN 2026 & the IONS Conclave of Chiefs.

VISAKHAPATNAM, India, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior naval leaders from various countries will gather to enhance cooperation, interoperability, and shared approaches to maritime security challenges.

As part of the broader Maritime Convergence 2026, the IONS Conclave in February 2026 positions India as a facilitator of high-level naval dialogue and cooperative security across the Indian Ocean Region. The conclave, as a part of this trifecta, creates a synergy by blending peacekeeping diplomacy with a capability showcase by participating nations. 

IONS
The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) will convene Chiefs of Navy and Heads of Maritime Forces on 20 February 2026, bringing together senior leadership for structured dialogue on maritime security, cooperation, and regional stability.

IONS serves as a premier forum for candid and constructive engagement among navies of the Indian Ocean Region, grounded in the principle that maritime security is best achieved through cooperation.

The conclave enables leaders to exchange perspectives on shared challenges, including maritime safety, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and capacity building.

Designed as a non-binding and inclusive platform, IONS encourages trust-building, alignment of intent, and practical collaboration across one of the world's most strategically significant maritime spaces.

India's role in hosting and facilitating the forum reflects its commitment to inclusive maritime engagement and dialogue-led stability.

As maritime challenges grow more complex, IONS continues to provide a forward-looking platform where collective approaches to security, resilience, and responsible ocean governance can be shaped.

About IONS

The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) promotes maritime cooperation among navies of the Indian Ocean Region. It provides a forum for dialogue, professional exchange, and collaborative engagement on issues related to maritime safety, security, and stability, strengthening mutual understanding and interoperability among participating nations.

International Fleet Review 2026 to Showcase India's Naval Diplomacy and Maritime Partnerships

