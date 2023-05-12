IPM India celebrates the unwavering spirit of motherhood, this Mother's Day

NEW DELHI, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India), a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. (PMI) in India, salutes the mothers and the true spirit of motherhood, this Mother's Day. Independent studies suggest that motherhood can be a valuable training ground for developing skills that prove useful in the workplace. Mothers are always looked upon by co-workers as empathetic, resilient, multi-tasking, in addition to the ability to remain calm in difficult situations.

IPM India Team

As part of the transformation journey at IPM India, one of the key priorities is to constantly design policies and programs that empower mothers to achieve their professional goals and take care of their families. 'Circle In Platform', an initiative crafted for employees with caregiving responsibilities supports parents at each stage of their parenthood journey. It helps mothers get the support they need through facilities and services like mother's room at office and a creche fee reimbursement option as part of the larger child-care support program.

Commenting on the occasion, Alexander Reisch, Managing Director, IPM India said, "A diverse and inclusive environment establishes a sense of belonging among employees. When employees feel more connected at work, they tend to work harder and smarter, producing higher quality work. I believe women play an active role in building more inclusive systems to accelerate gender equality. At IPM India, we see diversity as our greatest strength and are committed to building an inclusive culture and workplace reflective of the world's diversity. We set ourselves a goal to achieve 40% women representation in management positions and achieved the same by the end of 2022 – and I am delighted to say that significant part of this are mothers. Women are at the forefront of our organisation and by offering a flexible culture that prioritizes performance, we can help mothers feel more engaged and improve productivity."

Sharing her perspective, Jasneet Kaur, Director People & Culture said, "History has shown that when women are empowered to fully contribute, society benefits overall. No matter where they live in the world, no matter what their cultural or family influences- in general, women are better at empathizing than men. Motherhood should be viewed as an asset at workplace. Having strong and decisive leadership is intrinsic to an organisation's success and development. Being an effective leader requires an individual with qualities such as effective communication, resilience, vision, and empathy traits which are also frequently attributed to mothers. They bring a new and unique perspective and provide innovative solutions to their teams. Providing flexibility to our employees has always been our priority and we constantly strive towards crafting policies to help support mothers in balancing their work and family."

On this occasion, super moms of IPM India shared their experiences of balancing their motherhood and professional career.

Nirmal Dhanjal, Manager, Product & Experience Delivery said, "Work and career satisfaction are significant to one's well-being during motherhood. Although the nature of responsibility is different, I believe, the skills learned in one facet complements the other. Being a mother made me more efficient, resilient, strong, and adaptable. I am very fortunate to be a part of IPM India. From creating an enabling ecosystem for working mothers, to creating an inclusive and supportive culture, the organisation has helped me balance my motherhood and professional journey."

Sharing her perspective, Smita Joshi, Manager, External Affairs, said, "Being a mother increases your empathy for other people, helps you understand how many demands people must meet each day owing to personal obligations, and appreciate your co-workers even more. It also motivates me to keep putting in the effort so I can set a good example for my daughter and encourage her to strive for excellence. I am extremely grateful to the supportive work environment that IPM India offers. The organisation has made every effort to ensure that all personnel may pursue their professional goals without jeopardising their personal life."

Debasmita Panja, Senior Brand Manager, Marketing said, "It's been a wonderful experience as a working mom at IPM India. With employee centricity at its core, the organization with its employee friendly policies is thoroughly focused on overall well-being of employees including mothers."

Visha Chauhan, Manager, Trade Development said, "Becoming a mother and not working was never up for a debate. In all these years, at IPM India, I have seen the journey of working women leaders and that has always been a powerful reminder for me that having children and a successful career are not mutually exclusive. IPM India's gender-neutral parental leave policy has not only normalised the culture of caregiving for all but also enabled open conversations on the challenges pertaining to parenthood. That environment has been the biggest pillar of support in making me feel heard, seen and understood."

Sharing her views, Ashima Khanna, Tax Analyst said, "Motherhood, as I see it, is the most beautiful journey women experience. It transforms a person completely, where one becomes a 'mother first' and everything else follows. I joined back office as a mother of a 6-month-old and had a lot of apprehensions about balancing my professional and personal life. With its women friendly policies like smart work and progressive mindset, IPM India gave me the flexibility to balance my personal and professional space."

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited



IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian partners, Godfrey Phillips India Limited (GPI) and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075154/IPM_Mothers_Day.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798524/Philip_Morris_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India)