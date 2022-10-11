IPM India committed to Mental Wellbeing of Its Employees

Observes World Mental Health Week 2022

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Mental Health Day, IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited ('IPM India') reinforces its commitment and complete support to mental health by flagging off an entire week in commemoration of World Mental Health Day 2022. Employees across the organization will come together to support the initiative.

While countries, economies and businesses are opening, individuals are still experiencing the burnout caused to their mental health due to the pandemic and reconnecting through the medium of World Mental Health Day 2022 will offer the organization with a prospect to re-kindle overall efforts to protect and improve mental health.

Speaking on the occasion, Alexander Reisch, Managing Director, IPM India, said, "At IPM India, our overall objective this world mental health day is to raise awareness amongst our employees and to mobilise different programs in support of mental health. For as long as I can remember, our talent management mantra has been - Reset, Relearn and Rejuvenate. This approach is deeply rooted to three tenets of employee engagement focused on - sharing leadership vision and direction transparently – unfiltered & uninhibited, equipping managers in meeting the basic emotional needs of their teams, and facilitating frequent conversations and even just simply touching base – uninterrupted dialoguing through formal & informal channels."

Further, IPM India's People & Culture Director, Ms. Jasneet Kaur, said, "Mental Health Wellbeing is a universal issue however mental health stressors are different for each employee. As an organization, we recognize the importance of prioritizing employee wellbeing and different ways in which we can holistically support mental health at work. The theme for this year is Make Mental Health & Wellbeing for All a Global Priority and we are taking this opportunity to embrace hope, unity, and connection that this theme conveys through a weeklong activation. Through this, we not only want to raise awareness about mental health but also show our employees that we care about their well-being and encourage conversations about mental health in the workplace."

As part of the week-long activation on World Mental Health Day, the Inclusion & Diversity team will host an hour-long webinar highlighting different aspects of mental health like Coping Mechanism, Belongingness at work and mental health everyday followed by a creative art-based emotions activity. The employees will also be provided access to an array of videos, articles, stories, and movie recommendations around mental health awareness.

