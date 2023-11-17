IPM India Raises a Toast to Male Role Models this International Men's Day

Over the years, men's role has undergone a significant change. They are no longer bound by the age-old traditional customs of the society. Gender roles have been realigned & it is important to support men who are overcoming their own challenges & contributing to create a world of equals.

IPM India recognizes the importance of a gender-inclusive approach & strives towards fostering a workplace where individuals can embrace diversity, free of any bias. As part of the transformational journey, IPM India's key priority is to constantly strive for future ready, new age work culture, and has policies to support & empower men to contribute equally to their personal & professional lives. This is an essential component in the company's endeavor of fostering an egalitarian, inclusive and diverse space. IPM India's initiative the 'Circle In' platform encompasses tools & stories to enhance productivity, physical & mental well-being & engagement.

Sharing his perspective, Ankur Modi, Cluster Head South Asia & Indochina, Philip Morris International, said, "Over the course of several years, society has functioned in a manner that stereotypes roles for 'men' and 'women' which are socially constructed. Subconsciously, men have been forced to not demonstrate vulnerabilities or prompt their emotions. It is time to break free these shackles to help grow as a leader; and walk the talk on inclusion, & alike opportunity. It is a period where gender roles are being realigned and hence, it is imperative to support & celebrate men, those who are empowering themselves, women & their families by challenging compartments to create a world of equals."

Celebrating the occasion, Amlan Mathur, Brand Manager, IPM India said, "There is nothing noble being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self' - Winston Churchill. This Men's Day sharing a toast with everyone at IPM - while the world rapidly changes, things might be confusing at times, may we never stop striving to be better than we were yesterday."

Sanjeet Kumar, Digital Trade Engagement Specialist, Trade Development, IPM India said, "On this International Men's Day, let's celebrate the evolving definition of masculinity, one that values emotional intelligence, compassion & equality. It's a reminder that men can be strong, not just physically, but also in their ability to nurture positive change in our world. To the incredible Generation Z, your open-mindedness, resilience & determination is shaping a brighter future for all. You are the catalysts of positive change. Embrace this responsibility, champion equality & continue to lead us towards a more inclusive and compassionate world."

Deepak Jha, Manager S&OP & Demand Planning, IPM India said, "In today's world a man handles gamut of roles & responsibilities in life, and it is very important to strike a balance between the roles for the mental & physical wellbeing and keep moving with the learnings from mistakes and accomplishment from successes. As rightly said by Albert Einstein, 'Life is like riding a bicycle, to keep your balance you must keep moving'."

Luv Bansal, Planning Budgeting & Projects Analyst, IPM India said, "The journey of a child to become a man involves self-introspection & developing the strength, courage & nobility to understand the said/unsaid responsibilities. As rightly quoted by Albert Einstein, 'Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value'. Don't lose the sight who you are and enjoy every moment. Soon you will realise the real success is at every corner of life by making everyone valued."

Ashish Batra, Procurement Analyst, IPM India said, "Being a man who smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, grows brave by reflection, standing strong for family and lead from front. It is a matter of facing the challenges of life while being tough enough to counter them and enjoy achievements while being modest."

Anup Sharma, Workplace Experience Executive said, "Men work hard for the family & nurture it with utmost care, they sweat out to make everyone glow with happiness. Being a man is not about having muscular power but to fulfil the responsibilities of people who we love and live. Let us celebrate our worth on International Men's Day."

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited

IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian partners, Godfrey Phillips India Limited (GPI) and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278941/IPM_India.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798524/Philip_Morris_International_Logo.jpg