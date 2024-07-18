iQIYI Variety Show 'Become a Farmer' Reaps Widespread Acclaim in Second Season

Recognized as Promotion Partner by WWF China

BEIJING, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 13, iQIYI, a leading online entertainment service in China, concluded the second season of its hit variety show Become a Farmer to rapturous reviews. The show, which immerses a group of urban youth into the realities of agricultural life, earned a Best Variety Show nomination at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival for the second consecutive year, highlighting iQIYI's success in delivering innovative content.

The show's commitment to environmental sustainability in agriculture has also earned it the title of 'Sustainable Agriculture Promotion Partner' by World Wide Fund for Nature, China (WWF China) and One Planet Foundation. In the latest season, experts from these environmental organizations participated in content production, advocating for biodiversity protection and sustainable farming practices.

Beyond the show, iQIYI will continue their joint efforts to educate the public on the importance of biodiversity conservation and sustainable agriculture. Initiatives including citizen science activities on pollinator insects are set to start this September, all aiming to further promote awareness.

Presented by iQIYI and Blue Sky Media Group, the show followed 10 young individuals with minimal farming experience as they embraced the challenging rural lifestyle across 450 acres of land. From sowing seeds and irrigating fields to operating machinery and harvesting crops, these individuals started with basic resources, steadily building their lives from scratch.

Following the success of the first season, the new season expanded on the innovative blend of long and short-form video for deeper immersion and engaging viewer interaction. It introduced diverse new crops like chilies alongside wheat and roses, while establishing an integrated farm featuring fishponds, shrimp fields, and even developing derivative products like chili and strawberry jam to create an agritourism experience.

The uplifting journeys of personal growth – unfolding through the daily frustrations and fulfillments of farm life, heartwarming teamwork, and lighthearted interactions – captivated audiences. The new season was once again a tremendous hit, scoring an iQIYI popularity index of 8,675 at its peak, with over 10 million bullet comments. It maintained the top spot on Douban, a leading Chinese media review platform, in the domestic popular variety show ranking for 8 consecutive weeks.

The widespread popularity of Become a Farmer in exploring the niche agricultural theme showcases iQIYI's success in its creative exploration to deliver original content that resonates with diverse audiences. This hit variety show has created sustained interest and cultural influence beyond the show, with the young individuals' journeys extending from the farm to launching businesses, powering livestream commerce, organizing music festivals, and more.

