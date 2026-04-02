IRISS Opens New Bengaluru Office to Expand Regional Support, Training, and Customer Engagement

BENGALURU, India, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRISS, a global leader in electrical safety, reliability, and asset management solutions, today announced the opening of its new office in Bengaluru, India, marking a significant step in the company's continued investment in the region.

Located at 5th Floor, Building 2 – Cumulus | Prestige Tech Cloud, Navarathna Agrahara, Bengaluru, Karnataka, 562110, India, the new office will serve as a regional hub for IRISS products and services, supporting customers, partners, and distributors across India and surrounding markets.

The new facility is designed to be more than a traditional office. In addition to housing IRISS' regional operations, it includes dedicated training facilities, a product showroom known as the Experience Center, and a podcast and video room that will support demonstrations, educational content, interviews, and broader customer engagement initiatives. Situated within a modern technology park alongside other innovative companies, the office reflects IRISS' long-term commitment to growth, collaboration, and technical support in one of the world's most dynamic business environments.

To commemorate the opening, IRISS will host an opening ceremony on April 3, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., welcoming invited guests including the U.S. Consul General, customers, partners, and vendors.

"The opening of our Bengaluru office represents an important milestone for IRISS and a meaningful investment in the future of our business in India," said Martin Robinson, CEO of IRISS. "This facility gives us a stronger foundation to support our customers and partners with training, technology, and direct engagement. We have created a space that reflects how we work as a company: practical, collaborative, and focused on helping industry improve safety, reliability, and asset visibility."

The Bengaluru office will strengthen IRISS' ability to deliver localized support while showcasing the company's full range of technologies and services. By combining hands-on training, immersive product demonstrations, and content creation capabilities under one roof, the new site is intended to serve as a central destination for learning, collaboration, and innovation.

The opening also underscores IRISS' broader global mission to help industrial and commercial organizations improve inspection safety, reduce unplanned downtime, and make more informed maintenance decisions through modern condition monitoring and asset management strategies.

About IRISS

IRISS is a global technology company specializing in electrical safety, asset reliability, and condition-based maintenance solutions. Through innovative inspection technologies, continuous monitoring systems, and asset management tools, IRISS helps organizations improve safety, increase uptime, and gain clearer visibility into the health and performance of critical assets.