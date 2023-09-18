IRP Systems Expands Its Footprint in India And Accelerates Local Mass Production Capabilities

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRP Systems completed a significant strategic expansion in the Indian market to serve its growing business and commercial agreements with leading OEMs and Tier 1s. Among the company's steps are the establishment of a fully compliant FAME2 and PLI mass-production capability, the establishment of a local entity, and the hiring of automotive talent.

As part of the company's hyper-local strategy, IRP has finalized the setup of mass-production capabilities and a robust supply chain through a system of sub-manufacturers and top suppliers in India. The move enables IRP to provide its OEM and Tier 1 customers with efficient, cost-effective, and durable e-powertrain systems in full compliance with FAME2 and PLI scheme. It will also enable IRP to shorten product lead times and reduce transportation-related emissions.

IRP's local production capabilities in India complement IRP's India entity establishment and local automotive talent hiring. IRP India team plays a pivotal role in the company's expansion and close relationship with its customers. It includes experts in the fields of engineering, customer support and integration, business development, and supply chain management.

"We are thrilled to expand our operations to India, one of the fastest-growing and fascinating markets in the world," said IRP's CEO, Moran Price. "This step is not only critical to meeting our customers' needs, it also aligns with our global mission of accelerating electric vehicle adoption worldwide, and our commitment to a sustainable future."

The completion of this strategic move demonstrates the importance the company places on its vision of making EVs accessible to everyone, and will be followed by similar activities in other strategic markets of the company in the near future.

SOURCE IRP Systems