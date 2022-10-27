ISBR Business School is Now in a League of its Own with the Inauguration of its Bloomberg Finance Lab

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISBR Business School, Bengaluru launched its very own Bloomberg Finance Lab, further enhancing its status as the go-to business school for aspiring post-graduate students. The magnitude of this achievement is highlighted by the fact that only 15 other Indian management institutes have been able to set up a finance lab of this calibre. Considering that only about 300 management institutes worldwide have achieved this feat, it can be understood that ISBR is now in a different league.

Bloomberg's Finance Lab allows aspiring finance students to manage investment funds in real-time, using real currency. With the help of the Bloomberg Terminal, teachers at many institutes are able to add a real-world effect to the way students learn how to deal with financial matters across a financial market. Faculty members can get hands-on experience with tools used by world-renowned corporations, financial institutions and government-backed entities. With best-in-class finance courses on offer, such financial market labs attract a host of top-ranked students and help institutes grow simultaneously.

With the inception of a Bloomberg Finance Lab, ISBR Business School's faculty members now gain access to financial software of the highest order. Some of the efficient financial tools available at their disposal include Excel Add-in, BQuant, and BQL Builder. Bloomberg provides a platform where students, teachers as well as researchers can fetch and analyse financial data in real time. They can tap into numerous information resources such as finance-related blogs, expert analyses, and global market trends. The efficient data channels that Bloomberg portrays help students stay in touch with the latest news going around the global financial ecosystem.

When ISBR integrates Bloomberg's industry-leading financial tools and market data into its curriculum, faculty members not only obtain hands-on experience with the Bloomberg Terminal, but also acquire Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC) Certification. This specialised online certification allows students to focus mainly on concepts revolving around the financial markets through real-world scenarios. Students can gauge the level of knowledge gained after every module by taking up a lesson-specific test. The primary industry knowledge that the BMC certification integrates into ISBR's finance curriculum is based on domains such as Economics, Fixed Income, Equities and Currencies.

The BMC certification helps students learn how to define market assumptions, develop a return-oriented strategy, and run trading accounts over the Bloomberg ecosystem. Since the BMC certification is rated highly by industries across the globe, it helps students easily pick up skilled jobs in sectors such as equity research, investment banking, and consultancy.

When an institute owns a Bloomberg Financial Lab, its students gain access to the Student Managed Investment Fund (SMIF) facility aided by the Bloomberg Terminal. While managing these investment funds, morphed out of real-world market scenarios, students can practise portfolio monitoring, idea generation, and research analysis. The Bloomberg Terminal allows them to have hands-on experience with activities such as portfolio attribution analysis, fund performance analysis, value at-risk monitoring, error tracking and so on.

The prospective gains through Bloomberg's integration with ISBR are significant for the professors too. Teachers can use handy tools efficiently in setting up class courses and inviting students to participate in knowledge dissemination activities. Upon course completion, teachers can track student learning progress and analyse detailed report cards to assess scores obtained regularly. With such benefits, a Bloomberg Finance Lab helps an institute like ISBR Business School attain a high level of academic infrastructure and maintain its status as the top management institute in the country when it comes to industry-specific management courses. With academic facilities that provide analysis of significant industry trends and handy research information resources on the global financial market, ISBR is slowly laying strong footprints across the Finance domain too.

About ISBR:

ISBR Business School is the Flagship Campus of the Bangalore Education Trust which was set up in the year 1990, offering quality education in Management at the Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral levels. Its PGDM program is approved by AICTE, Ministry of HRD, Government of India and Accredited by NBA.

Located in the heart of Electronics City, Bangalore and surrounded by companies like Infosys, Wipro, TCS, BHEL, Siemens, 3m, Tata group of companies and the like.

ISBR is ranked high among the top management institutes in the country, and partners with Universities and Institutions across the U.S.A, Germany, France, Russia, China, Dubai, Australia and Canada etc. for Student & Faculty Exchange Programs along with Collaborative Research.

ISBR is an AICTE-CII-Platinum Rank for its efforts in bridging the Industry-Academia Skills Gap. Platinum being their highest rating and achieved by only about 3-4% of Management Schools across the country.

