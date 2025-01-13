Ishan Technologies Wins Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Emerging Company of the Year Award in Network Services

AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ishan Technologies, a leading ICT company specializing in system integration, network services, data center, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity, has been honored with the 2024 India Network Services Emerging Company of the Year Award by Frost & Sullivan. This prestigious recognition highlights Ishan Technologies' exceptional performance and contribution to the network services industry over the past year.

Ishan Technologies has consistently demonstrated excellence through innovative solutions, customer-focused services, and a strong commitment to delivering value to its clients. By enabling businesses to thrive with reliable network services, the company has solidified its position as a key player in the Indian ICT sector.

On receiving the award, Mr. Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director of Ishan Technologies, said, "We are truly honored to receive the 2024 India Network Services Emerging Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan. At Ishan Technologies, we strive to stay ahead of the curve, continuously evolving to meet the dynamic needs of the ICT landscape. This award motivates us to further our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer experiences. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Frost & Sullivan for acknowledging our efforts and to our employees, customers, and stakeholders for their unwavering support."

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize industry leaders who set benchmarks through their unique strategies and impactful contributions. Recipients are identified through comprehensive research and evaluation based on criteria such as market disruption, competitive differentiation, leadership, customer experience, and brand equity.

"Ishan Technologies has expanded its operations across 100+ locations in India, addressing the critical network and cloud connectivity challenges faced in industry. By partnering with Google Cloud for secure service access and Versa Networks for AI/ML-powered SASE solutions, they ensure the availability of 99.99% and provide enhanced network performance. These collaborations focus on secure, high-speed broadband, network connectivity, and cloud services, driving business growth, security, and digital transformation across India," said Sapan Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President, Frost & Sullivan.

About Ishan Technologies

Ishan Technologies is a leading ICT provider with a pan-India presence, specializing in communication, network, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions. With over 20 years of experience, it is known for its expertise in system integration, data center services, and ISP capabilities, providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. With over two decades of experience and a commitment to innovation, Ishan continues to drive digital transformation for its clients across India.

For more information about Ishan Technologies, please visit our website www.ishantechnologies.com.